Rogue Distillery and Public House
1339 NW Flanders St, Portland, OR 97209, USA
+1 503-222-5910
Sun - Sat 11am - 10pm
I'll Try Them AllOne of my favorite ways to sample a city is to taste its micro-brews. So when I'm in Portland, my number-one stop is the Rogue Distillery and Public House. The beer is so spectacular I lugged home several pints.
With so many to choose from, I didn't know where to start, but luckily I was there with a friend, so we both ordered a sampler of five beers each. Neatly organized on a wooden palette, they came in the spectrum of golden hues.
While it was hard to choose a favorite, I can suggest one to bypass: the VooDoo Donut tribute maple bacon ale. If you like applewood smoked bacon, perhaps you'll enjoy this pink-bottled beauty. Of course I, like many, had to try it and you likely will too.