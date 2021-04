I'll Try Them All

One of my favorite ways to sample a city is to taste its micro-brews. So when I'm in Portland , my number-one stop is the Rogue Distillery and Public House. The beer is so spectacular I lugged home several pints.With so many to choose from, I didn't know where to start, but luckily I was there with a friend, so we both ordered a sampler of five beers each. Neatly organized on a wooden palette, they came in the spectrum of golden hues.While it was hard to choose a favorite, I can suggest one to bypass: the VooDoo Donut tribute maple bacon ale. If you like applewood smoked bacon, perhaps you'll enjoy this pink-bottled beauty. Of course I, like many, had to try it and you likely will too.