Tips + NewsAir Travel News
By Blane Bachelor
  •  October 5, 2026

Heathrow Just Opened an Exclusive New Airport Lounge—but It’s Not in the Airport

A new luxury lounge by DiamondAir offers wellness services, free-flowing champagne, and unbeatable runway views, apart from the main terminal.
Floor-to-ceiling windows with views of the runway, plus indoor planters, at DiamondAir Lounge at Heathrow Airport

Aviation geeks will get a kick out of the awesome runway views at the new DiamondAir Lounge at Heathrow.

Courtesy of DiamondAir

Passengers traveling through London Heathrow Airport (LHR), the United Kingdom’s largest and busiest hub, now have a new option for passing the time before or after a flight: a just-opened lounge by DiamondAir, a global airport concierge that provides personalized services, such as fast-track security lines and meet-and-greet options, for more than 600 destinations worldwide.

The 3,500-square-foot-space, which officially opened on October 1, differs from other Heathrow airport lounges in several ways. First, it’s accessible only as an add-on option for passengers who book DiamondAir’s meet-and-assist service for either arrival or departure at Heathrow, which costs £145 (approximately US$192) and includes fast-track security and transfers to and from the gate; they can then add lounge access for £195 (approximately US$259) plus taxes per person, per visit.

Second, the lounge isn’t located inside the airport: Instead, it’s a remote facility housed at a business center overlooking Heathrow’s northern runway and Terminals 2 and 3. Passengers are transferred in a Jaguar or Tesla directly to their respective terminal for security clearance, then to their gate via electric buggy.

Finally, the lounge capacity is 40 guests, as the brand is focused on more personalized service and a quieter, calmer atmosphere than more crowded airport lounges where guests have to navigate long entry queues or clamor for a seat once they’re inside. “We deliberately kept it small because we wanted it to feel personal,” DiamondAir founder and CEO Christina Lawford told Afar via email. “The whole idea was to move away from that sense of a busy airport lounge and create somewhere where you can actually settle in, have some space, and enjoy the time before or after your flight.”

Here’s what else to know about LHR’s newest lounge.

What to expect at the new DiamondAir Lounge at Heathrow

A corner couch with pillows, a coffee table with art books atop it, and artworks hanging on the wall

The new DiamondAir Lounge space includes intimate areas, with a total maximum capacity of 40 passengers.

Courtesy of DiamondAir

To arrive at the lounge, which sits just off LHR’s northeast corner near a cluster of airport hotels, passengers can take a taxi or public transit; they can also arrange a chauffeured pickup via DiamondAir. The lounge sits on the top floor of a business center, with floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the airport—a big bonus for aviation geeks, with one section of cozy armchairs nicknamed “planespotters row.”

The light-flooded space houses several seating areas and a bar, with natural elements like curved wooden partitions. There’s also a wellness area called KarmAir, which includes a designated quiet space—the Recharge Room—and a treatment room where services such as massages can be booked for an extra fee. Guests who want to freshen up can take advantage of a shower.

On the dining front, the à la carte menu has seasonally rotating dishes. Current offerings include oak-smoked salmon blinis, French toast, club sandwiches, and baby gem and walnut salads, along with a selection of snacks. A full bar offers specialty cocktails, Veuve Clicquot champagne, and a signature DiamondAir Bloody Mary Tray.

The bar itself nods thoughtfully to sustainability: Its terrazzo-like material is made from timber waste and bio resin. Meanwhile, carpet tiles are made from regenerated nylon yarn constructed from recycled materials like fishing nets and carpets, Lawford says.

A streamlined experience at Heathrow

People riding on an airport buggy at Heathrow Airport

Access to the new DiamondAir Lounge includes VIP buggy service to and from the airport gates.

Courtesy of DiamondAir

From the lounge, passengers are whisked to the airport by DiamondAir’s fleet of electric vehicles, including Jaguars and Teslas as part of the company’s meet-and-assist service. Lawford recommends guests leave between 50 and 60 minutes before departure, with transit taking between 5 and 15 minutes depending on the terminal (T2 and T3 are the quickest to reach). At the airport, passengers are transferred through a fast-track security lane and driven via a buggy directly to their boarding gate.

The lounge is designed to appeal to both business and leisure travelers, as well as any passengers craving an elevated, uncrowded experience—although those who are departing will need to factor in security lines, since the lounge is not inside the airport. But the payoff is a hot shower, a warm meal, and a few hours of downtime pre- or post-flight.

Blane Bachelor
Blane Bachelor regularly contributes both as a writer and editor for Afar, as well as to outlets including CNN, CNN Travel, the Points Guy, and Robb Report. Her areas of expertise are travel news, aviation, family travel, cruise, and hotels, but she especially loves offbeat topics (like anything spooky or haunted). You can find more of her work at blanebachelor.com.

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