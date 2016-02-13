Travel InspirationRoad Trips
By Maggie Fuller
  •  February 12, 2016

How to Pull Off A Texas Road Trip the Beyoncé Way

B’s got some serious love for Texas

How to Pull Off A Texas Road Trip the Beyoncé Way

Beyoncé in Texas

Courtesy of iam.beyonce.com

It’s no secret that Bey has a wealth of hometown pride. If you didn’t catch the Houston pics splashed all over her Instagram, just give 2013’s visual album Beyoncé a watch; it’s basically a tribute to H-Town (and specifically the 3 minutes and 48 seconds of the Hustletown star–studded “No Angel”). Houston isn’t her only object of affection in Texas though. Here’s a tour of her favorite spots from across the state.

Beyonce in a Houston jersey

@beyonce

Houston

Any Queen B-themed tour of Texas has to start in Beyoncé’s hometown, after all it is the place where she famously, as an award-winning musical prodigy, said “I love you, Houston!” Dive in to the water park at Wet’n’Wild SplashTown which, according an interview she did with the Houston Board of Tourism, was one of her favorite spots as a kid.

Stop by the Houston classic Frenchy’s Chicken (name-dropped on “Bow Down/I Been On”) for some fried chicken, and hit up The Fun-Plex for Roller City USA to reenact the video for “Blow.” Before heading out of town, swing by 1505 Hadley Street to see where her career was born: Music World Entertainment, the record and management company run by B’s father Mathew Knowles. (Fun fact: it’s also where Destiny’s Child and Solange got their starts).

Galveston

Only an hour and a half outside of the city, Galveston is the spot where Houston locals go to escape tourists for weekends and getaways. Her mother, Tina Knowles was born in Galveston and the Knowles’s have owned vacation property along the beach. Pop over to spend the day on the beach before heading out on the 9 hour drive to Marfa.

Beyonce in front of the Prada Marfa

Iconic moments at the Prada Marfa

@beyonce

Austin

Break up the drive between Galveston and Marfa with a stop over in Austin, if only to swing by the University of Texas campus, to try and sit in on the Beyoncé– and Rhianna–inspired feminism course or pick up a UT jersey of your own.

Marfa

The Instagram Queen took a girls trip to the arty, culture-haven (and one of the most Instagrammable places in the world) in 2013. Follow her steps and book a spot at the boho motel El Cosmico, hit up the Food Shark truck for some Mediterranean-inspired global cuisine, and, of course, take an obligatory squad shot at Prada Marfa for your followers.

Maggie Fuller
Maggie Fuller is a San Francisco–based but globally oriented writer driven to provoke multicultural worldviews as a multimedia journalist. She covers sustainability, responsible travel, and outdoor adventure.
From Our Partners
A bird's eye view of a long, straight beach in Corpus Christi, Texas.
U.S. Beaches
Why This Beach Destination is a Fall Favorite
Sponsored by
The Paradise Pool flanked by blue lawn chairs and palm trees at the Arizona Biltmore in Phoenix, Arizona
Hotels
Stay in the Same Iconic Southwestern Resort as Frank Sinatra and Marilyn Monroe
Sponsored by
The Santiago Calatrava-designed Margaret Hunt Hill Bridge spans Dallas’ Trinity River.
Art + Culture
What a Local Artist Loves Most About Dallas
Sponsored by

See More
Sign up for our newsletter
Join more than a million of the world’s best travelers. Subscribe to the Daily Wander newsletter.
More From AFAR
A bartender in a white suit and black tie behind a stylish golden bar with five stools and palm fronds on either side
Bars + Nightlife
16 Hotel Bars We Keep Returning To
July 03, 2024 11:05 AM
 · 
Ann Shields
Aerial Photos of the Chicago Architecture Foundation Center River Cruise Aboard Chicago’s First Lady, Summer 2018, Photographer: Barry Butler
Cities We Love
A Local’s Guide to the Perfect Long Weekend in Chicago
July 03, 2024 09:50 AM
 · 
Elaine Glusac
exterior image of the National Museum of African American History and Culture
Family Travel
Take the Family on a Civil Rights History Road Trip
July 03, 2024 09:01 AM
 · 
Sheryl Nance-Nash
Tour guide giving a talk to a few tourists outside the Freedom House Museum in Alexandria Virginia. The museum is a federalist-style yellow-brick building and the street has other brick row houses on it. It's now a museum and National Historic Landmark.
History + Culture
A Lesser-Known Black History Museum Is Getting a Facelift and Deserved Attention
July 02, 2024 10:58 AM
 · 
Tykesha Spivey Burton

See More