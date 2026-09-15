A New Under Canvas Glampsite Near Santa Fe Will Have Saunas, High-Desert Trails, and World-Class Art

Under Canvas is heading to New Mexico for the first time, with a new camp that will put travelers within easy reach of Santa Fe’s galleries and restaurants as well as miles of high-desert trails.

Under Canvas Santa Fe will open in April 2027 on 640 acres about 30 minutes by car from downtown Santa Fe. The company’s 18th property will have 45 safari-style tents and will border the Galisteo Basin Preserve, nearly 10,000 acres of high desert with more than 40 miles of trails for hiking, mountain biking, and horseback riding.

The location takes the familiar Under Canvas formula beyond the national park gateways where the brand made its name. Instead of building a trip around a single marquee park, travelers can split their time between the surrounding wilderness and New Mexico’s capital city, known for its rich art, history, and food.

Santa Fe has more than 250 galleries and 20 museums, including the Georgia O’Keeffe Museum and the Museum of Indian Arts & Culture. Canyon Road, the city’s arts district, is home to more than 100 galleries and boutiques along a half-mile stretch. Downtown, the Santa Fe Plaza is surrounded by historic adobe architecture, shops, museums, and restaurants, which means visitors can take a morning hike and follow it with gallery hopping and dinner in town.

What Under Canvas Santa Fe will be like

The 45 tents will be spread across an upper terrace, a juniper-covered slope, and a lower meadow. Each will have a king-size bed, en suite bathroom with pull-chain shower and low-flow toilet, private deck, wood-burning stove, and in-tent cooling via water-cooled fresh air.

The tents won’t have conventional electrical outlets; power will be provided specifically for the cooling systems, while rechargeable battery packs will be available for guests’ personal devices. Wi-Fi will be limited to the lobby tent.

Room types will include Deluxe tents, larger Suites, and Stargazer tents with viewing windows above the bed. Some can be paired with separate Kids Tents featuring two twin beds, while two-tent suites with adjoining decks will accommodate families and groups.

Santa Fe will also depart from the typical Under Canvas setup in a few ways. For the first time, the company will offer hard-sided, temperature-controlled cabins alongside its signature canvas tents, though Under Canvas has not yet said when they will open. The camp will also be the first Under Canvas with on-site saunas and a dedicated event tent.

A seasonal café will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner with dishes inspired by regional flavors. Complimentary programming will include live music, yoga, and nightly s’mores. Guests will also have access to hiking and biking trails on-site, in addition to the much larger trail network next door.

The new camp will put guests within easy reach of Santa Fe’s galleries and restaurants as well as more than 44 miles of trails in the neighboring Galisteo Basin Preserve. Photo by 12019/Pixabay

The night sky will factor into the experience, too. “The high desert is really the whole experience,” Under Canvas CEO Noah Brodsky told Afar. “It’s a lot of open country, and we want to keep it that way.”

Outdoor lighting will follow standards from DarkSky International, a nonprofit focused on reducing light pollution. Under Canvas Lake Powell–Grand Staircase in southern Utah became the world’s first DarkSky-certified lodging property in 2023, and several other camps have since earned the designation. The company has not said whether the Santa Fe property will seek certification.

Reservations are already open for the April-through-October 2027 season, with rates starting at $279 per night, plus taxes and fees. Under Canvas Santa Fe will also participate in World of Hyatt, allowing members to earn and redeem points on stays.

The Santa Fe camp is the latest expansion from Under Canvas, which opened its first camp near West Yellowstone, Montana, in 2012. The company launched the more upscale Ulum near Moab in 2023 and introduced its Outdoor Collection of nature-focused properties in 2025.