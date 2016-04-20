8 Travel Companies that Celebrate Solo Travelers

Solo travel is having a moment right now—and travel companies are catching on. Want to avoid a single supplement? Read on.

SAFARIS

In Tanzania, the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti recently introduced a Lone Ranger package that includes walking safaris and game drives with other solo travelers. At their lodges all over Africa, Singita waives supplements

for single travelers.



OUTFITTERS

With 50 no-supplement tours and perks like roommate matching, Overseas Adventure Travel is so good at solo travel that 40 percent of guests come alone. Meanwhile, the UK outfitter Solos Holidays just launched Solos Vacations in the U.S. (check out their 120-day around-the-world tour).

CRUISES

Norwegian was the first line in the industry to offer studios and social lounges designed for solo guests without charging extra fees. Now, small-ship river-cruise lines such as Uniworld, Viking, and AmaWaterways have also joined the club.

