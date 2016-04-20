Home>Travel inspiration>Epic Trips>Solo Travel

8 Travel Companies that Celebrate Solo Travelers

By Christine Ajudua

Apr 20, 2016

From the March/April 2016 issue

share this article
flipboard
The view from the Four Seasons Serengeti in Tanzania 

Courtesy of Four Season Serengeti Tanzania

The view from the Four Seasons Serengeti in Tanzania 

How to ditch the single supplement

Article continues below advertisement

share this article
flipboard

Solo travel is having a moment right now—and travel companies are catching on. Want to avoid a single supplement? Read on.  

SAFARIS
In Tanzania, the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti recently introduced a Lone Ranger package that includes walking safaris and game drives with other solo travelers. At their lodges all over Africa, Singita waives supplements
for single travelers.

OUTFITTERS
With 50 no-supplement tours and perks like roommate matching, Overseas Adventure Travel is so good at solo travel that 40 percent of guests come alone. Meanwhile, the UK outfitter Solos Holidays just launched Solos Vacations in the U.S. (check out their 120-day around-the-world tour).

CRUISES 
Norwegian was the first line in the industry to offer studios and social lounges designed for solo guests without charging extra fees. Now, small-ship river-cruise lines such as UniworldViking, and AmaWaterways have also joined the club.

>>Next: 10 Reasons Why You Should Travel Solo

popular stories

  1. Being Careful Doesn’t Mean Not Traveling

    Tips + News

  2. Florida Has Started Reopening to Travelers—Here’s What You Need to Know

    Tips + News

  3. England’s New 2,800-Mile Trail Will Be the Longest Coastal Path in the World

    Outdoor Adventure

Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips

Please enter a valid email address.

Read our privacy policy

more from afar

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

When Will We Be Able to Travel to Europe?

Travel News

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

13 Books Travelers Should Read This Summer

Books

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

What Life Looks Like in Countries Coming Out of Lockdown

Travel News

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories

Travel Tales: A World of Boundless Stories