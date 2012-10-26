7 Ways to See Gorillas in Uganda and Rwanda

In “Path of Dreams,” writer Patrick Symmes introduced Patrick Otim to the breathtaking beauty of Uganda. Here are seven gorilla safaris worth taking.

COX & KINGS

Mountain gorillas, chimpanzees, and golden monkeys are among the primates one may encounter on Cox & King’s eight-day “Great Ape Safari.” Animal tracking is enriched by cultural excursions, including an opportunity to meet children orphaned by the Rwandan genocide. Departures year-round from $6,980. Gorilla permits $750 per person per day. (800) 999-1758, coxandkingsusa.com

SANCTUARY RETREATS

Sanctuary Gorilla Forest Camp, in Uganda’s Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, serves as the base for Sanctuary Retreats’ four-day “Gorilla Tracking Adventure.” After a day’s encounter with primates, visitors return to camp to relax in the newly opened spa or take in jungle views afforded from each tent’s bathtub. Departures year-round from $2,790. Gorilla permits cost an additional $500. 44/(0) 20-7190-7728, sanctuaryretreats.com

ABSOLUTE TRAVEL

Track gorillas in two different countries with Absolute Travel’s nine-day Hills of Rwanda and Uganda itinerary. In Rwanda, guests can also arrange a hike through the jungles of the Virunga volcanoes to visit Karisoke Research Station, where primatologist Dian Fossey spent eighteen years studying mountain gorillas. After completing a second trek in Uganda, trade forests for the urban jungle on your final day in Kampala; downtown, energetic Owino Market beckons with its lively local scene and assorted goods. Customized departures begin at $600 per person per day. (212) 627-1950; absolutetravel.com

BROWN + HUDSON