Should There Be a Universal “Code of Conduct” for Travelers?

Overwhelmed by how to travel “right” in this age of overtourism and carbon emissions? Yeah, we are too. Which is why we tapped Sally Kohn, the queen of thoughtful travel, to help us cut through the confusion and travel better. Here are her seven codes to live by.

As I entered Machu Picchu, one of the seven wonders of the world and an undeniably important historical site with deep spiritual significance, my first thought was: Don’t jump. Because I’d read that people jumping up and down on the Inca ruins, presumably for the benefit of their insatiable Instagram feeds, was causing Machu Picchu to, slowly but surely, sink. Of course, I’d seen those pictures and of course I wanted one, too. But, as a person who tries to be literally and figuratively mindful of my own footprint when I travel, I was clear that, no matter how much I wanted that photo, I was not going to jump. One paradox of travel today is that while social media has made overtourism and drive-by tourism a real crisis, the performative aspects of social media—where we demonstrate our wokeness to our friends—are also making more of us aware of the effect our actions have on the world, or at least how our actions are perceived by others. Which hopefully opens the door to a broader set of genuine questions: What does it mean to be a more conscious, ethical traveler in the 21st century? As a political commentator in the United States and author of a book on ethics and civility worldwide, I inevitably see my own love of travel as an extension of my broader social justice identity. But until confronting that dilemma on Machu Picchu, I’d never really spelled out what that means. It made me wonder: What other steps can conscious travelers take to minimize their footprint—geopolitically, environmentally—and maximize their positive impact when traveling? And how to do it without being that proverbial wandering hippie who only does home stays and whose sole souvenir is a bar of soap from a bus station bathroom? Because I am not that traveler. I take three to four international work trips each year for speeches or nonprofit consulting projects, an additional one or two trips abroad with my family, and I might travel domestically a couple times per month—and throughout it all, I want to be comfortable. I like luxury hotels or at least cute boutique hotels and, for that matter, cute boutique hotel showers (ideally with those rainwater showerheads). And when it comes to souvenirs, hypothetically speaking, I might lean toward, oh maybe, a cropped jacket made out of baby alpaca wool with a belt that cinches at the waist? After meditating on these questions (including, yes, under several rainwater showerheads) and asking traveling friends, I’ve developed a loose framework for ethical travel. Photo by Roger Lemoyne As travelers, how can we reconceptualize our trips to think more about how the people we encounter can get more from us than we get from them? 1. Understand the power dynamics in our trips and be as humble as possible. In November 2019, just moments after I arrived in Dharamsala, India—home of His Holiness the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan government in exile—my friend Michael Littig said something that stopped my brain in its tracks. I was leading a learning trip with Littig, cofounder of the entrepreneur training organization, the Zuckerberg Institute, and he challenged us to think about how the people we encountered—Tibetan Buddhist monks and activists and former political prisoners—could get more out of our visit than we got from them. I kept thinking about his point during our meditation sessions. I’m still thinking about it. How do you think about visiting a place and leaving more of yourself than you take without relying on a belittling belief that this other place, and the people in it, need something you have—a sort of touristic iteration of imperialism? As I’ve traveled, I’ve discovered that these power dynamics can play out anywhere in the world, whether we’re traveling from the Global North to the Global South or traveling from New York City to Appalachia or Kansas City, where we all risk consciously or unconsciously looking down our noses on others. Thankfully, many other travelers have evolved too and now see travel as a way of confronting global inequity and oppression. I went to Dharamsala in part to shed light on the ongoing injustice of Tibetan occupation and exile, speaking to elite audiences who have turned a blind eye, but Littig’s question pushed me to go deeper. 2. Stop using the word “exotic.”

I was in law school in New York City in my mid-20s when I stopped using the word “exotic.” Being from eastern Pennsylvania, mind you, I thought that pretty much anything other than fried dough and flannel was otherworldly and I was using “exotic” to describe everything from sushi to leopard-print boots. Of course, I was a student in a city that wasn’t my own either, but I hadn’t learned to see my own hypocrisy yet. But I saw the “other” quite clearly and labeled them so until a friend who was definitely better read than anyone else I knew at the time told me about Edward Said and his book Orientalism. In it, Said points out how “the West,” in literature and politics and beyond, tended to take a stance toward “the East” that was condescending and oppressive. Learning that words like “exotic” and “primitive” aren’t quaint but controlling—a way of fetishizing difference—opened my eyes, though it’s taken me years to fully absorb the lesson. 3. Focus on learning: about others, about ourselves. As an upper-class white New Yorker traveling elsewhere in our country or in our world, I’ve come to think the answer has something to do with appreciating that my background, perspective, and nation’s history are not perfect. In addition to learning about others on my travels, I must actively work to learn about my own culture and my own blind spots. In 2004, I went to Laos with my friend Channapha Khamvongsa, who fled the country as a child and resettled in the United States. Until that trip, I probably couldn’t have located Laos on a map and certainly didn’t know anything about Lao culture or history. I didn’t know, for example, that my country, the United States, had dropped more than 2 million tons of bombs on Laos during a secret military operation between 1964 and 1973. As we traveled through Luang Prabang and Vientiane, I learned that the bombings—which amounted to a planeload of bombs being dropped every 8 minutes, 24 hours a day for 9 years—give Laos the unfortunate distinction of being the most heavily bombed nation in the world. Meanwhile, up to a third of the bombs the United States dropped did not explode and now dot the country’s landscape. People continue to die because the United States hasn’t cleaned up the unexploded ordnance. Khamvongsa is founder of the organization Legacies of War, which connects the Lao diaspora in America to support communities in Laos and brings pressure on the U.S. government to clean up its mess. Traveling with her in Laos was eye-opening—to learn this history not through books or articles but by meeting children who were orphaned because of bombs, and women who’d lost legs, and whole communities that couldn’t safely farm their land. When we travel, it can be easy to avoid the hard parts—the oppression of the past or even the inequality and suffering of the present. And I’m not saying we can’t enjoy sightseeing and the hotel spa, nor should a trip just be about witnessing suffering, which can veer dangerously toward exploitative “poorism” travel. But one simple, practical extension of tourism humility is recognizing that the place we’re traveling to has something to teach us—and we have things we need to learn. Photo by Sally Kohn Buying a locally made souvenir—such as a bracelet from the Chawaytire weaving collective in Peru—is one way to support local communities. 4. Spend our money as locally and responsibly as possible. We can have all the above in our minds and still buy cheap rugs woven by indentured child laborers in which case, really, what good are all our supposed principles? As travelers, we also have the opportunity to act in concrete ways that pave a better future. For instance, my friend the historian, anthropologist, and poet Dr. Maytha Alhassen practices what she calls “ethical bougie” travel. Wherever she goes, she makes a point of “centering high-quality goods and experiences that guarantee a virtuous supply chain for laborers and Mama earth.” Instead of buying cheaply made souvenirs, she looks for special items with an origin story, asking questions about how they were produced and where the materials came from. For instance, while traveling in Beirut, she avoided the big chain stores and tourist markets; instead, she wandered the boutiques, where she bought a handmade dress from a Lebanese designer. It’s not always easy to ID unique and sustainable souvenirs, but here’s a place to begin. If you’re unsure about an item, if you want to be more intentional, do your research ahead of time to find emerging or independent designers or, in a pinch, ask your hotel concierge. I thought of this recently in Peru. My daughter, dazzled by all the street vendors in the Sacred Valley, spent her Christmas money on a cheap woven poncho. I shouldn’t have let her buy it, but it was a weak moment of parenting trying to stave off an altitude-induced tantrum.