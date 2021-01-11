50 Countries Promise to Protect 30 Percent of Land and Sea by 2030

At least 50 countries have committed to protecting 30 percent of the planet, including land and sea, over the next decade to halt species extinction and address climate change issues. They announced the move during a global summit Monday aimed at protecting the world’s biodiversity.

About 30 leaders, government officials, and heads of international organizations participated in the One Planet Summit, which was being held by videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic. Top U.S. officials were notably absent, as were the leaders of Russia, India, and Brazil.

French President Emmanuel Macron announced that the High Ambition Coalition for Nature and People, which was launched in 2019 by Costa Rica, France, and Britain to set a target of protecting at least 30 percent of the planet by 2030, has now been joined by 50 countries.

A 2019 U.N. report on biodiversity showed that human activities are putting nature in more trouble now than at any other time in human history, with extinction looming for over 1 million species of plants and animals.

“We know even more clearly amid the crisis we are going through that all our vulnerabilities are interrelated," Macron said. “Pressure on nature exerted by human activities is increasing inequalities and threatening our health and our security.

“We can change the story if we decide to do it,” he added.