Yasmin Khan is an award-winning author, broadcaster and campaigner, who is passionate about sharing people’s stories through food.

Her work sits on the intersection of food, travel and politics and her best-selling and critically-acclaimed books, The Saffron Tales, Zaitoun and Ripe Figs use everyday stories to human connection to challenge stereotypes of the Middle East and celebrate beauty in places more commonly associated with conflict. In 2022, she was nominated for two James Beard Awards for her food writing and won the Edward Stanford Food and Travel Book of the year for Ripe Figs.

Yasmin is a regular media commentator, appearing on flagship shows such as Newsnight, the Today programme and Women’s Hour as well as food shows such as Sunday Brunch, James Martin’s Saturday Morning and Milk Street Kitchen. She writes widely for newspapers and magazines such as the Guardian, the Telegraph, the Financial Times, the Wall Street Journal, Bon Appetit, Harpers Bazaar and Vogue amongst others. She has presented shows for BBC Radio 4’s Food Programme and was the host of the Waitrose podcast ‘Life on a Plate’.

Prior to writing books, Yasmin trained in Law and was a human rights campaigner for a decade, running national and international campaigns on poverty and human rights. When not travelling the world searching for the best food adventures, she likes practising headstands, taking bhangra dance classes and is always trying to drag her mates to karaoke.