5 Things You Must Eat in Goa, India

The Indian state of Goa may be most famous for its many seaside resorts, but to my mind, the best thing about this coastal region has nothing to do with fitting into a swimsuit. For me, it’s all about the food. Goan cuisine is very different from the Indian dishes you’ll find around the rest of the country. Here, the food is based on coconuts, chillies, rice, spices, and tons of fresh seafood. And the locals have very strong opinions about where to get the best dishes, from xec-xec to chilli fry. Here are five locals' recommendations for where to get the best Goan cuisine:

1. Crab xec-xec

Diana Braganza, public relations executive at the Grand Hyatt Goa: “Although there are many places that serve Goan food, not all of them will give you authentic flavors. My favorite place is Bhatti Village, a quaint, cozy joint run by a local family. You will not get a menu here; they just cook whatever is available at the market. My favorite dish has to be their crab xec-xec, a dish of crabs served in a flavorful coconut curry.”

2. Xacuti