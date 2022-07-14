Immerse Yourself in the Day-to-Day Life of an Artist With VAWAA

VAWAA offers a way for travelers to travel deeper—and to pick up a new skill while they’re at it.

Everyone’s idea of a good vacation may be different, but one issue seems to be universal: finding the “real” side of a new place. The desire to find authenticity and meaning during travel has only increased during the pandemonium of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many people are asking: What’s the best way to intimately connect with a new destination? Digital startup Vacation With an Artist (VAWAA) may have a solution. Founded in 2015 by Geetika Agrawal (who is also the CEO), VAWAA offers curated getaways that pair travelers with an artisan of their choice. With 113 experiences spanning 27 countries and counting, VAWAA offerings range from learning Japanese calligraphy in Kyoto to taking in the more than 200-year-old tradition of Black Appalachian quilting in Gee’s Bend, Alabama. Trips are added regularly to the website—new offerings include a four-day stay with a sculptor couple in Santa Fe and a sojourn with a ceramics artisan in Guadalajara, Mexico. Through its programs, VAWAA hopes guests will connect more deeply with local cultures through art and have more fulfilling travel experiences. Courtesy of VAWAA VAWAA CEO Geetika Agrawal founded the company after a year-long sabbatical.

Booking with VAWAA is simple: Guests can browse the different artist experiences, check availability, and request to book their vacation directly on the site. During their time with VAWAA, visitors will live within artists’ own homes and be fully immersed in their new teacher’s day-to-day life. The price of a VAWAA excursion (which ranges from $215 to $4,470) includes compensation for the artist’s time and teachings, accommodations, access to their studio, materials, and supplies. Vacations last between one and seven days, so whether guests are looking to get away for a weekend or are seeking an immersive, extended break, there’s likely a VAWAA excursion that will fit their needs. Agrawal is originally an architect and designer by training. She studied at ​​CEPT University in Ahmedabad, India, before moving to Pasadena, California, for a graduate degree at the ArtCenter College of Design. During her summers studying at CEPT University, Agrawal traveled all around India learning about artisanal skills native to each region of the country. “India is so rich in crafts,” she says. “I was heavily exposed to textiles, pottery, woodworking, metal crafts, everything. Every summer would be a new thing.” After spending a few years in the corporate world, including a stint working for the global marketing company R/GA in New York City, Agrawal decided to take a year-long sabbatical. Inspired by her summer trips in India during college, she had a rough idea in the back of her mind to eventually found the company that would become VAWAA—and her full-time calling. She decided that she would spend one month in 12 countries around the world and seek out craftspeople intent on preserving the arts they practiced. In the Czech Republic, she met shoemaker Erik Lawart, who’s been cobbling footwear since he was 12 years old. He became the very first artist to join VAWAA. Courtesy of VAWAA VAWAA currently has 113 experiences in 27 countries and regularly adds new trips.

