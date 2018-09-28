4 Phenomenal Trips to Book in October

It’s one thing to fantasize about a dream trip; it’s a completely different thing to plan and execute it. Seasoned jet-setters know that to reach far-flung destinations or have certain exceptional experiences, it’s better to turn to the experts than try to brave the logistics alone. Enter the outfitter: The teams of dedicated experts who craft unforgettable trips for curious travelers. Whether you’re looking for a spontaneous adventure or ready to commit to an epic trip, here are some of the exciting itineraries from our favorite travel specialists that we’re dreaming about right now.

Book now for nowAll Day Aurora with Off the Map Travel



November 2018 through March 2019

Northern lights experts Off the Map Travel are at it again with their new All Day Aurora program. It seems like each season they come up with a new way to experience this natural wonder—past trips have included overnights in a snowmobile-drawn bubble and a glass-roofed hut. This new program takes travelers to Svalbard in the northernmost reaches of Norway. Here along the 78th parallel, the sun stays at least six degrees below the horizon at all times, making for 24 hours of darkness. Translation? Prime aurora borealis–viewing conditions. Of course, there’s never a guarantee when it comes to sighting these dancing lights, but the odds are in your favor with this one. Just be sure to keep your head craned skyward while enjoying the snowcat and dog-sled rides or snowshoeing to the ice caves. —From $1,614 per person, based on double occupancy, for four days.

Courtesy of Shutterstock Bike and hike through Colombia’s Cocora Valley with Trek Travel.

Book now for this spring

Colombia Bike Tour with Trek Travel

Courtesy of Shutterstock Wild Frontiers will put you in the path of totality for the 2019 eclipse.

Book now for this summer

Chile and Argentina Solar Eclipse Tour with Wild Frontiers

Photo by Will Bolsover Spot Asiatic lions on NWS RAW’s tour of Gujarat.

Book now for a year from now

Lions and Temples of Gujarat Safari with NWS RAW

