Heated Outdoor Pools With Exceptional Views Where You’ll Want to Soak Through Winter

Winter weather isn’t just for skiing, sledding, snowboarding—it can also be for taking long, relaxing dips in steaming hot pools surrounded by wondrous snow-covered scenery.

When the temperature plummets during the winter months, don’t pack away your bathing suit and wait for summer’s return. Instead, dive into the therapeutic waters of a heated outdoor pool. Trust us, enjoying a warm soak while you’re surrounded by snow-capped mountains has its own unique charm. Whether it’s to soothe your achy muscles after a long day on the slopes or just to find your chill while taking in some much-needed warmth, head to one of these majestic properties around the world that prove outdoor swimming pools aren’t only for summer. Courtesy of Riffelalp Resort The heated outdoor pool at Riffelalp Resort features panoramic views of the Pennine Alps near the border of Switzerland and Italy. Riffelalp Resort Zermatt, Switzerland At over 7,000 feet above sea level, this is Europe’s highest outdoor pool. (With a temperature of a toasty 95 degrees Fahrenheit, it may just be its hottest too.) The ice-blue pool is the highlight of Spa 2222m at Riffelalp Resort, which also takes the crown as the highest spa in Europe. The open-air pool features a direct view of the majestic Matterhorn, which feels close enough to smack with a snowball. The mountain resort’s wellness center also includes an indoor pool heated to 86 degrees as well as a steam cave, Finnish sauna, and grotto of saline baths and waterfalls. It’s not easy to reach—getting to the Swiss resort takes an alpine railway and a snowmobile—but the panoramic views you’ll enjoy of the Pennine Alps from this heated outdoor pool are worth the uphill journey. Photo by Shawn O’Connor / Shutterstock The rooftop pool deck at Residences of the Little Nell overlooks the world-famous ski slopes of Aspen Mountain. Residences at the Little Nell Colorado, USA Located in Aspen, Colorado, the Little Nell ski resort is the only five-star hotel that offers ski-in/ski-out access to Aspen Mountain. The luxury hotel has an impressive outdoor swimming pool, but it’s at the Residences at the Little Nell—Airbnb-like condos on the property that are available for visitors to own or rent—where visitors will find a truly unrivaled rooftop pool and hot tub. With 360-degree views of the surrounding Rockies, guests can enjoy a glamorous soak in the heated outdoor pool while snow flurries twirl overhead. Food and drinks are served poolside from June to October, weather permitting. In the spring and summer, the rooftop’s “water garden” landscaping feeds bees and butterflies. Courtesy of Design Hotels The Ion Adventure Hotel in Iceland is surrounded by lava fields that provide geothermal heat. Ion Adventure Hotel Selfoss, Iceland

This eco-friendly boutique hotel in Iceland is located near the volcanic Mount Hengill, about 30 minutes by car from Reykjavík along the popular “Golden Circle” route. The Ion Adventure Hotel’s stark aesthetic takes cues from its surrounding landscape and emphasizes sustainable construction, which is evidenced by the use of locally salvaged driftwood throughout the hotel. It’s nature-inspired, minimalist design carries over to the Lava Spa, which features an open-air soaking pool heated using geothermal energy from the nearby volcanoes. The hotel also sits close to the UNESCO-listed Thingvellir National Park, offering access to plenty of hiking trails that lead to natural hot springs. While you’re soaking up natural warmth from the Earth, keep your eyes peeled for the Northern Lights dancing across the sky. Photo by Morton Anderson / Shutterstock Located in the Chilean Andes near the border with Argentina, Ski Portillo is regarded as the oldest ski resort in South America. Ski Portillo Región de Valparaíso, Chile Located near the border with Argentina, Ski Portillo is a dream mountain resort in the heart of the Chilean Andes. The secluded, mountainous terrain attracts avid skiers and snowboarders from around the world every year. (Portillo is known for its sunny weather during ski season, which—because of its location in the Southern Hemisphere—runs from June through October.) Still, you don’t necessarily need to venture to the slopes to marvel over the area. The Portillo lodge—the oldest ski resort in South America—has a marvelous heated outdoor pool deck. You’ll soak in warmth while overlooking the crystal-colored waters of Laguna del Inca, an alpine lake that’s associated with a significant Incan legend and love story. Courtesy of Hôtel Mont-Blanc The heated outdoor swimming pool at Hôtel Mont-Blanc offers close-up views of Western Europe’s highest mountain. Hôtel Mont-Blanc Chamonix-Mont-Blanc, France This chalet hotel in the fairy-tale village of Chamonix is home to a heated outdoor swimming pool and Jacuzzi with awe-inspiring vistas of Mont Blanc, the highest mountain in Western Europe. With some of the best (and most challenging) skiing in the Alps, winter-sports enthusiasts will appreciate ending each day in the soothing hot tub at the Clarins spa within the lavish Hôtel Mont-Blanc. Courtesy of Hotel Ullensvang Hotel Ullensvang’s family-friendly bathing area includes an outdoor Jacuzzi. Hotel Ullensvang Lofthus, Norway Set on the shore of a spectacular fjord in Norway with views over the Folgefonna glacier, the family-run (and family-friendly) Hotel Ullensvang offers jaw-dropping scenery during every season. But there’s something special about Scandinavia during the winter months—especially when you’re floating in the hotel’s 288-foot, wrap-around stream that connects an indoor pool to an outdoor infinity pool and is heated to a balmy mid-80 degrees. Courtesy of Nishimuraya Hotel Nishimuraya Hotel Shogetsutei offers Japanese-, Balinese-, and Chinese-style onsen for guests. Nishimuraya Hotel Shogetsutei Toyooka, Japan