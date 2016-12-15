10 New-Wave Jewish Restaurants to Try Around the World

I was fortunate to travel a lot growing up, which meant observing holidays like Hanukkah or Passover in a foreign city. My father might drag us to the local Jewish Community Center for a mediocre latke potluck in Sydney, or a synagogue in Budapest for Passover Seder.



For travelers looking for a good, comforting nosh, the times have changed. Young chefs are paying homage to the foods and culture of their Jewish heritage while still being firmly rooted in the food culture of today. Jewish deli has become a bit of a phenomenon recently, with a new generation of places opening up across the globe celebrating culture, quality, and comfort. Born in New York and Montreal out of a mash-up of Jewish immigrant food traditions, here are the places that put their own local spin on it.

Mogg & Melzer



Berlin, Germany



Located in a cavernous former Jewish girls' school, Mogg & Melzer is a cool, modern evocation of a 1930s deli in Berlin, Germany. Opened because the owners couldn't satisfy their pastrami cravings, satisfy yours with a hulking reuben, or opt for the brûléed chicken liver mousse.