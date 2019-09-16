10 Amazing Trips We Would Take Again

Lately, we’re all dreaming about where we’ll go once borders reopen and it’s safe to travel again. Imagine setting course through the icy waters of Greenland aboard the National Geographic Explorer, accompanied by a small group of naturalists, undersea specialists, geologists and photographers. By day, you experience massive glaciers, calving icebergs, graceful humpback whales and colorful villages. At night, you howl at stormy seas and feel gloriously small. This remarkable trip, part of AFAR’s partnership with the United States Tour Operators Association (USTOA), is one of 10 adventures we’re fantasizing about now, and that we’d love to take again in the future.

The secret behind once-in-a-lifetime trips like this Arctic expedition is that USTOA represents many of the country’s best tour operators, which offer unparalleled access, insider knowledge, and peace of mind to travelers. A journey with these experts is a deeply fulfilling way to travel confidently, ideal for explorers looking for unique experiences from names they trust.

So as you ponder a future trip, you can rely on USTOA’s member tour companies for next-level plans—and support the recovery of the travel industry community after the pandemic. Here are some of our favorite trips with them.

On the last night of AFAR Ambassador Colu Henry’s four-day journey with Lindblad Expeditions aboard the National Geographic Explorer to the Arctic, high winds and stormy seas rocked the ship for hours. As guests went to their rooms for refuge, Colu headed up to the bridge (taking advantage of the 24-hour open-door viewing policy) to watch the storm in action. “I hollered at the waves and the wind and begged them for more,” she wrote of her transformation into a risk-taking adventure traveler.AFAR Ambassador Ryan Neal Cordwell describes traveling on Luxury Gold’s Magnificent Nepal & Bhutan tour as “one of the most personally enriching journeys of my life.” From Nepal to the Eastern Himalayas, accompanied by a traveling concierge, Ryan hiked to the cliffside monastery Paro Taktsang (aka “Tiger’s Nest”), savored home-grown chili dishes at local restaurants, and encountered timeless temples, towns, and fortresses that left him in a perpetual state of awe.Despite some initial hesitations about traveling by herself, AFAR Ambassador Megan Murphy fully embraced her solo safari adventure with Monograms on their Kenya Private Safari itinerary. Feeling safe and secure along the way was of utmost importance to Megan, and Monograms delivered, with planning, expertise, communication, and local guides who took great care to have her back. Pushing her boundaries paid off: Watching the sunrise over a cup of Kenyan coffee, getting close to playful lion cubs, and witnessing the region’s famous wildebeest migration “moved me to tears and fulfilled any need for connection,” Megan said.

Exploring the Canadian Rockies during the off-season helped unlock the region’s many wonders for AFAR Ambassador John Newton, who traveled with Collette to Canada. Ever the independent traveler, John was skeptical about traveling with a group. But between the insider access and information he got from Collette’s guides and the friends he made in the group, he came to better understand the value that the tour company added to the trip. Plus, without the summer crowds, Jasper National Park was an ideal snowshoe stomping ground and backdrop for spotting foxes, wolves, and mountain goats. John also got to experience Banff’s SnowDays, complete with illuminated ice sculptures and an ice-skating rink on frozen Lake Louise.

Because Myanmar’s tourism infrastructure is still ramping up, it’s extremely helpful to have the support of expert local knowledge and planning. AFAR Ambassador Rhiannon Taylor traveled with Abercrombie & Kent on their Myanmar and The Irrawaddy tour, which included luxury accommodations in magical places like Bagan—a city with more than 2,000 Buddhist pagodas and temples—and a peaceful, three-day cruise up the Irrawaddy River, complete with Burmese cooking demonstrations and a top-deck plunge pool.Traveling with Alexander+Roberts on their Morocco…From Sea to Sahara tour, AFAR Ambassador Tanveer Badal journeyed from Marrakech, first by luxury coach and then on camelback, to experience a night under the stars amidst the vast sands of the Sahara. “What was truly remarkable was that I didn’t see or hear a single sound the entire way back,” he wrote. “It made me think I could’ve been walking here 1,000 years ago, having the exact same experience.”Having risen from the ashes of World War II, Dresden and Leipzig offered up many surprises for AFAR Ambassador Adriana Yampey, who traveled with Saxony Tourism and Avanti Destinations . Dresden’s beautifully restored architecture, vibrant art scene, and Saxon cuisine (don’t leave without a freshly baked pretzel at Schiller Garten) provided unexpected treats, rivaled only by the larger region’s natural beauty. The highlight? Bastei Bridge in the Elbe Sandstone Mountains, which offers a picturesque panorama that includes miniature villages on the Elbe River.

According to AFAR Ambassador Flash Parker, who traveled to Australia’s Outback with Tourism Northern Territory and Goway Travel , the Ilkari restaurant at Sails in the Desert at Ayers Rock Resort is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat after a sunset tour of Uluru or a day experiencing the spectacle of a dusty camel race. (Not to mention that staying in a five-star hotel is a great way to avoid sleeping amongst the scorpions and snakes.)Cruising the Seine River in the early hot summer requires beverage options. Luckily for AFAR Ambassador Ben Schuyler, U by Uniworld’s Seine Experience cruise provided stops with interesting cafés and bars along the route. Thirst quenchers ranged from a cappuccino at Citizen Coffee in the ancient town of Rouen to a glass of dry rosé at La Petite Venise, tucked away from the crowds at the Château de Versailles.

Indulging in food and music goes hand in hand with any trip to the South. Traveling through Tennessee, Mississippi, and Louisiana with Trafalgar on their Tastes and Sounds of the South tour, AFAR Ambassador Nina Dietzel tapped her toes to countless bands at the massive CMA Music Festival in Nashville and enjoyed a private concert by Chelsea Crowell, one of the granddaughters of country legend Johnny Cash. Learning to prepare gumbo and jambalaya in New Orleans was the perfect side dish for this “rock’n soul” adventure.

