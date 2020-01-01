Living like a local in Saxony, Germany
Collected by Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert
In early May I had the wonderful opportunity to visit Saxony, Germany, with Avanti Destinations. Saxony surprised me in many ways. As many other people before me, I expected a much lesser place, due to a rather unforgiving history. I am happy I discovered that was not the case. It's a beautiful part of Germany that deserves your visit and attention.
Schloßstraße 16, 01067 Dresden, Germany
Not many things are old on Dresden due to the Second World War but the center was rebuilt in the original style so it get the name Old Town. Spring in Dresden brings color to this beautiful part of town. The Opera House is especially beautiful...
Leipzig, Germany
While in Saxony you need to be prepared to eat a lot of food, on the heavy side mainly consisting of large plates of pork with various side dishes. Panorama restaurant however scales it up and mixes things a little bit coming up with a variety of...
Görlitz, Germany
Görlitz is the most eastern town in Germany and it's opposite the Polish town of Zgorzelec, which was a part of Görlitz until 1945. Today the river is the border and on the bridge a simple line delineates where Germany ends and Poland begins....
Bastei, 01847 Lohmen, Germany
Located less than an hour from Dresden in Saxon-Switzerland National Park, the Bastei is a jagged outcropping of sandstone rocks that once served as the foundation for Neurathen Castle. While the castle is mostly gone now, its bridge (known...
Meissen, Germany
Everywhere you turn in Saxony, there is a picture perfect view. The town of Meissen, of only thirty thousand inhabitants and home to the Meissen porcelain, is no exception. I particularly loved the view of the church from the bridge and walking...
Bautzner Landstraße 32, 01324 Dresden, Germany
Cooking is an important part for all of us but to have the opportunity to do it with a star Chef is something special. Chef Stefan Hermann's restaurant is called bean&beluga because it represents the fact that in his restaurant he cooks from the...
Schloßallee, 01468 Moritzburg, Germany
Moritzburg Castle, the former residence of Augustus the Strong - King of Poland and Elector of Saxony - is just 20 minutes' drive from Dresden city center, surrounded by a beautiful man made pond and forest. Precious porcelain, furniture and...
Talstraße 9, 01662 Meißen, Germany
The visit to the Meissen porcelain factory - the biggest and oldest in Europe - and museum was beautiful and interesting. To observe the incredible amount of talent, patience and dedication of the Meissen craftsmen is a privilege I did not think I...
An der Frauenkirche 12, 01067 Dresden, Germany
I am not gonna lie, while in Saxony you will eat a lot of pork but some places are better than others. One great place is restaurant Pulverturm, a former Powder Tower fortification used to store gunpowder. Decorated in medieval style, the...
Augustusplatz 9, 04109 Leipzig, Germany
While in Saxony I especially loved the energy Leipzig offers. With good weather there are people everywhere; cafes, markets, bands and other performers playing in the street, kids splashing in the fountains, it gave me energy too. I would...
Nikolaikirchhof 3, 04109 Leipzig, Germany
St Nicholas Church has long been one of the most famous in Leipzig, Germany, and rose to national fame in 1989, with the Monday Demonstrations when it became the centre of peaceful revolt against communist rule.The church was built in about 1165...
Thomaskirchhof 18, 04109 Leipzig, Germany
This 12 century Lutheran church was the work place of Johann Sebastian Bach, as a choir director, and today it's his burial place. Adriana Yampey traveled to Saxony, Germany courtesy of Saxony Tourism and Avanti Destinations as part of AFAR’s...
Am Schillergarten, Dresden, Germany
No trip to Dresden is complete without a visit to Schiller Garten, dating from the end of the 17th century, and situated at the foot of the King Albert Bridge, on the shores of the Elbe River. For a few euros you can choose half a chicken with...
August-Böckstiegel-Straße 2, 01326 Dresden, Germany
From Pillnitz you can catch a river steamboat back to Dresden. For one hour you can ride down the Elbe river, enjoy a beer and a snack and be mesmerized by the beautiful scenery. You will pass by castles, vineyards and beautiful villas on the...
Brüderstraße 8, 02826 Görlitz, Germany
The museum presents a collection that gives insight into 1,000 years of cultural history of Silesia. A section is devoted to landscapes such as the Giant Mountains. Another part shows the craftsmanship, history of the people and their living and...
01824 Königstein, Germany
Königstein Fortress also known as the Saxon Bastille, is a hilltop fortress near Dresden, in Saxon Switzerland, Germany, above the town of Königstein on the left bank of the River Elbe. It is one of the largest hilltop fortifications in Europe and...
An der Frauenkirche 12, 01662 Meißen, Germany
The atmosphere at Vincenz Richter restaurant is cozy and pleasant, the service is pretty fast, the food is good and produced locally. The snitzel plate is big enough to feed a small family. It's the perfect place for lunch or dinner after a stroll...
Porschestraße 1, 04158 Leipzig, Germany
Visiting Porsche Werk Leipzig was a big thrill for me as I got to be in a test car, being driven full speed and swerving at every curve. It felt like being in a high action movie. Was I scared? YES! But the test drivers know their job well. They...
Schloßstraße 16, 01067 Dresden, Germany
The historic center of Dresden, Germany. Even though it was bombed to nothing they rebuilt it as it once was. There is a continuous struggle between the people who want to preserve the historic buildings and the local government who are very pro...
