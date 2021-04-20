Sails in the Desert - Ayers Rock Resort

For Dining in the Desert You wouldn't expect to find a 5-star hotel in the heart of the Outback, but after a night in the plush confines of the Sails in the Desert at Ayers Rock Resort, you'll be happy you weren't forced to sleep out amongst the scorpions and snakes. Unless you're in to that sort of thing.



One of the finest features of Sails in the Desert is the restaurant tandem of Ilkari and the Walpa Lobby Bar – fantastic spots to unwind (with a whimsical cocktail whipped up by the skillful bartenders) after a long day exploring the Outback, and also great places to grab a bite to eat after a sunset tour of Uluru.



