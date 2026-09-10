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By Bailey Berg
  •  September 10, 2026

Oceania Is Launching a First-Ever Entirely Gluten-Free Cruise, and It Will Sail the British Isles

The 12-night sailing will depart from Southampton in May 2028 and will take place on the 1,200-passenger Oceania Vista.
An aerial view of the "Oceania Vista" cruise ship sailing

Oceania Vista has 11 dining venues that will be entirely gluten-free during the May 2028 sailing.

Courtesy of Oceania Cruises

When Oceania Vista leaves Southampton for a 12-night cruise around the British Isles in May 2028, there will be no separate gluten-free menu on board. That’s because every meal will be gluten-free.

On May 31, 2028, the 1,200-passenger Oceania Vista will leave Southampton for a voyage around the British Isles for what Oceania Cruises is calling the first entirely gluten-free ocean cruise in the industry.

The sailing is being developed with Celiac Cruise, which has been organizing trips for travelers with celiac disease for years. But instead of setting aside one restaurant or kitchen for those guests—as is common on Celiac Cruise sailings—the entire food operation aboard Vista will make the switch.

“For travelers with celiac disease, food is something that has to be considered at virtually every stage of a journey—where to eat, what to order, how something has been prepared and the potential for cross-contact,” Maureen Basye, founder of Celiac Cruise, said in announcing the voyage.

Where the gluten-free sailing will go

Historic stone buildings line a river in Edinburgh, Scotland

Among the destinations on the itinerary is Edinburgh, the capital of Scotland.

Photo by Cameron Gibson/Unsplash

Vista debuted in 2023 and is one of the newer ships in Oceania’s fleet. It carries about 1,200 passengers, and every cabin has a veranda. It also has a pool and spa, a hands-on cooking school, an art studio, and a collection of bars and lounges.

The 12-night itinerary will loop around the British Isles. After departing Southampton, Vista will port in Cobh for shore excursions in Cork, Dún Laoghaire for visits to Dublin, and then Liverpool, as well as Greenock for exploring Glasgow, and Belfast in Northern Ireland. From there, the route will continue through Scotland, stopping at Stornoway on the Isle of Lewis, Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands, Invergordon in the Highlands, and Newhaven Harbour from which passengers can head to Edinburgh before returning to Southampton on June 12.

Onboard dining during Oceania’s gluten-free sailing

Dining is an especially prominent aspect of the ship, which has an impressive 11 venues, a range that gives Oceania a lot to rework for the gluten-free itinerary. The gluten-free menus have not yet been announced.

Currently, at Toscana, the Italian restaurant, the menu includes lasagna, linguine, tortellini, gnocchi, and other pasta dishes. French restaurant Jacques presents a different set of challenges, with breads, fritters, pastries, and desserts such as crêpes Suzette. Red Ginger serves ramen and udon noodles, tempura, and other dishes where wheat can appear in breading or sauces. Even Polo Grill, the ship’s steak house, has to rethink the breading on its onion rings and lobster Wellington, typically served within a flaky puff pastry.

And then there are the foods travelers encounter between big dinners. Waves Grill becomes a pizzeria in the evening. The onboard bakery serves French and Italian pastries. Afternoon tea comes with the expected sandwiches, scones, and sweets.

A blurred image of two people sitting at a table overlooking the ocean while drinking white wine in the Toscana restaurant on the Oceania Vista cruise ship

Onboard dining venues like the Italian-themed Toscana will be reimagined to accommodate gluten-free eating.

Courtesy of Oceania Cruises

Oceania hasn’t released the 2028 menus yet, so it’s not clear whether chefs will re-create those dishes with gluten-free ingredients or develop new menus for the voyage. What the line has promised is that passengers won’t need to seek a special menu on board.

“The opportunity to board a ship knowing the culinary experience has been designed to be entirely gluten-free fundamentally changes what travel can feel like for so many,” said Basye in an announcement of the sailing. “Instead of planning their vacation around food, guests on this sailing can focus on the destinations they are exploring, the people they are traveling with, and the simple joy of traveling well.”

How to book the gluten-free Oceania cruise

The May 31, 2028, sailing is already open for reservations through Oceania Cruises and Celiac Cruise.

As of September 10, 2026, Celiac Cruise lists available veranda staterooms starting at $8,199 per person, based on double occupancy. A less expensive $7,299-per-person French Veranda (like a French balcony) category currently has a waitlist. Accommodations are priced up to $24,399 per person for a large Owner’s Suite.

Bailey Berg
Bailey Berg is a Colorado-based travel writer and editor who covers breaking news, trends, sustainability, and outdoor adventure. She is the author of Secret Alaska: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful, and Obscure (Reedy Press, April 2025) and the former associate travel news editor at Afar and has written for the New York Times, the Washington Post, and National Geographic.

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