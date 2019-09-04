This Is the World’s Most Popular City for Travelers

Paris and London may have jambon-beurre and double-decker buses, respectively, but Bangkok has more tourists: For the fourth year in a row, the Thai capital tops Mastercard’s annual Global Destination Cities Index, which ranks 200 cities on overnight visitors.

In 2018, the city saw 22.78 million international visitors, the majority of them from China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the United Kingdom. That Bangkok is a top draw is hardly surprising: Its famous attractions include its Grand Palace, temples like Wat Mahathat Yuwaratrangsarit, and street food on Khao San Road. And as Tom Downey wrote for AFAR in 2017, no matter if you visit once or once every few months, Bangkok has discoveries at every bend:





“Even though I’m in a city I know well, having visited many times, I’ve found myself somewhere new. I’m nestled in the heart of a dense, bustling market where shoppers eye slabs of pork and vats of pickled greens, chat with vendors, bow toward the temple, and live the vibrant life of this inner city. For me it’s a revelatory experience of enormous, immersive pleasure.”

