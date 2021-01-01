Where to Shop in Detroit
From boutiques featuring artisanal wares, to one of the most historic open-air markets in the world, to a haven for bibliophiles, Detroit offers a wide range of shopping destinations for every person on your gift list. Stroll through miles of books at John K. King Used & Rare Books or look for that elusive vinyl reissue at Records for the People. You won't be disappointed in the Motor City.
A mix of thrift store, consignment shop, and ready-to-wear boutique, The Peacock Room offers a variety of clothing and accessories to metro Detroiters. Situated in the historic Park Shelton, the kitschy shop also features antique bric-à-brac.
The word "shinola" was popularized during World War II when the phrase, "You don't know shit from Shinola" became a commonplace colloquialism. Back then, it referred to a Texas brand of shoe polish, which was government issue for all soldiers. In...
My mother first took me to Pewabic Pottery when I was a child. Returning today, I found it as fascinating as ever. The historic Tudor Revival building on Jefferson that houses Pewabic is now a classroom, showroom, working studio, museum, and...
The light-filled retail space that is Nora on Cass Avenue is a haven of good design, unusual gifts, and all manner of tempting delights you didn't know you needed. The site claims Nora is a collection of "Scandinavian housewares, Japanese pottery,...
If John K. King Used & Rare Bookstore looks more like an enormous factory than a sweet independent bookstore, consider this: The building, which was once an old glove factory, stuffs more than a million secondhand and rare books onto each of its...
The eat-fresh, know-your-farmer trend that's sweeping the United States hasn't skipped over Detroit. But lest you think Eastern Market is just like the pokey farmer's markets cropping up all over the country, know this: Eastern Market is an entire...
Brother-sister duo Andy and Emily Linn opened City Bird, a studio and gallery located in Midtown Detroit, to house their line of handmade Detroit- and Great Lakes–themed housewares, apparel, accessories, and objects. The work of more than 200...
Just next door to its sister shop, City Bird, Nest is under the same ownership and shares the same unique, handmade aesthetic. Where the two differ is that Nest specializes in design-oriented, one-of-a-kind trappings for the home, from candles to...
The Eastern Market neighborhood is expanding to become a haven for the arts as much as for those seeking fresh, locally sourced food. Signal Return is a product of that expansion. Open every Saturday (the main market day) as well as Thursdays and...
Detroit has style. It has always had style. From cars to music to art, the city has influenced good design and curated good sense since long before it received its current reputation that would suggest otherwise. Walking into Hugh is a reminder of...
