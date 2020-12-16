Where are you going?
Where to Eat in the Brickell District, Miami

Collected by GiAnna Wyatt , AFAR Local Expert
Eating in Brickell is a great alternative to South Beach. The area is growing immensely and some of the best chefs are opening their doors within hotels and shopping districts along the water. Brickell's downtown environment has created an urban vibe within Miami's flashy atmosphere. When dining, the options include cultural fusion restaurants with patios overlooking the water and urban areas. This is a great area to scope out a rooftop bar overlooking the entire city.
Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe

15 SE 10th St, Miami, FL 33131, USA
In Miami’s trendy Mary Brickell Village, Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe is the kind of place you can just relax in. The indoor/outdoor patio keeps you out of the blazing Florida sun but still provides a romantic ambience. To start, tear...
Crazy About You

1155 Brickell Bay Dr #101, Miami, FL 33131, USA
The indoor dining room and lounge and outdoor patios surrounded by greenery at this chic waterfront restaurant in Brickell are elegant, and pretty much every table has an paralleled view of downtown Miami and the bay. The menu is...
Toro Toro

100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, FL 33131, USA
Toro Toro by Chef Richard Sandoval is a new 300-seat restaurant and bar that combines culinary flavors of Asia and Latin America. During a recent trip, we sat down in the main dining room to sample the award winning arepas corn cakes, small plates...
The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

455 Grand Bay Dr, Miami, FL 33149, USA
Inspired by the lunar calendar, new spa treatments at the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne resort on an island south of Miami Beach explore the moon’s influence on the senses. Products from Éminence’s biodynamic line utilize ingredients harvested during...
Fado Irish Pub

Mary Brickell Village, 900 S Miami Ave, Miami, FL 33130, USA
The super-trendy Mary Brickell Village is home to a variety of bars, restaurants, boutiques, and night clubs. Fado Irish Pub is one of its residents. Here you'll find traditional decor, a variety of craft and imported draft beers, and a menu of...
La Moon Restaurant

97 SW 8th St, Miami, FL 33130, USA
You haven't experienced a hot dog until you've tried the Super Moon Perro from La Moon Restaurant in Brickell. The Super Moon Perro is the dog of all hot dogs. The recipe originated in Colombia, but has made its way to the hip neighborhood of...
Soya & Pomodoro

2502, 120 NE 1st St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Hidden within a historic building in downtown MIami is Soya e Pomodoro, a traditional Italian restaurant placed within an old Beaux Arts office building. The bohemian atmosphere is unlike anything else in Miami. The asthetic is simple, but very...
Atrio Restaurant and Wine Room

1395 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131, USA
This Brickell eatery on the 25th floor of the Conrad Miami has panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and downtown Miami. With its warm ambience, the sleek contemporary dining room is the perfect spot for a celebratory dinner or a...
