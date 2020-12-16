Where to Eat in the Brickell District, Miami

Eating in Brickell is a great alternative to South Beach. The area is growing immensely and some of the best chefs are opening their doors within hotels and shopping districts along the water. Brickell's downtown environment has created an urban vibe within Miami's flashy atmosphere. When dining, the options include cultural fusion restaurants with patios overlooking the water and urban areas. This is a great area to scope out a rooftop bar overlooking the entire city.