Where to Drink on Nantucket
Collected by Alison Abbott , AFAR Local Expert
This former whaling capital loves a party and many Nantucket restaurants put as much thought into their cocktail and wine menus as they do into their food. There are also plenty of places to kick back with just a casual drink or two. The local brewery and distillery adds to the island vibe and flavors.
5 Bartlett Farm Rd, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
One of the most popular spots on the island, Cisco Brewers began as a winery 25 years ago and has now grown into a destination that showcases offerings from the Nantucket Vineyard, Triple Eight Vodka, and the Cisco Brewers beer label. Summer...
12 Federal St, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
The Pearl is one of the most highly polished restaurants on Nantucket and their slick bar is a worthy stop even if you don't want to eat. Attracting a glitzy crowd, you’ll find unusual and classic cocktails as well as a carefully curated wine...
1 Straight Wharf, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
Cru is a spectacular location for a drink, with the harbor and Billionaires Row as its backdrop. The outdoor patio is great for people-watching, as is the silky-smooth stone-topped bar. The tart and refreshing Crucomber is the signature cocktail:...
54 Jefferson Ave, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
Galley Beach has one of the best locations on Nantucket. With views out over the ocean from the dining room and tables spilling onto the beach, there’s not a bad seat in the house. It's a popular spot with a stylish crowd, and the martinis flow...
12 Cambridge St, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
Award-winning Nautilus offers seasonal cocktails, over 20 wines sold by the glass, and an extensive list of mezcal, beer, and sake. Warm and friendly, this is the kind of place where you’ll no doubt meet the folks sitting next to you at the bar....
15 Washington St, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
The Handlebar Café communal space was opened by the same folks that run Nantucket Bike Tours. Offering a great coffee selection and light bites, it’s a spot where people come to hang out and meet friends. They often have events showcasing local...
17 Ocean Ave, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
For an especially scenic drink, try the umbrella-shaded Beachside Bistro at the Summer House. Down a flight of stairs into the gentle dunes, you can't get much further east unless you want to go swimming. A full bar is available and you can snack...
41 Main St, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
It’s easy to stay health-focused, even on vacation, if you stop by the Lemon Press. This adorable space in the middle of town has fresh cold-pressed juices and super smoothies. Liquid Sunshine is a winning combination of mango, peach, and organic...
4 India St, Nantucket, MA 02554, USA
Located in the heart of the historic district, the Bean is a fixture for both locals and visitors. Serving drinks made with Nantucket Coffee Roasters beans, the French press brews are rich and satisfying and the espresso is the best I’ve found on...
