Where to Dive in Belize
Collected by Erin De Santiago , AFAR Local Expert
A big reason to visit Belize is the abundance of water-related activities along the Belize Barrier Reef System, a UNESCO World Heritage site. Dive the famous Blue Hole or one of the countless sites accessible from coastal spots on Belize's mainland or cayes.
Save Place
San Pedro, Belize
Hol Chan Marine Reserve, located just a few minutes' boat ride from San Pedro, is the place to go for snorkeling in Northern Belize. This small, protected area (Hol Chan means "little channel" in Mayan) is home to part of Belize's barrier reef,...
Save Place
There are a lot of options for PADI and SCUBA certification in Belize because the reef system is so large and the tourism industry that has built up around it is so extensive. However, one of the best options is a stay on Long Caye at Glover’s...
Save Place
Turneffe Atoll, Belize
Turneffe Atoll’s sprawling central lagoon is a beautiful natural playground marked by thick mangrove islands and littoral forest, and hosts dozens of remarkable marine species – including crocodiles. Yes, the central lagoon is pretty to look at...
Save Place
Belize City, Belize
And here we go – down into the deep blue sea, at the Great Blue Hole, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most remarkable underwater kingdoms the world has to offer. I didn't get a change to visit the stalagmites and stalactites deep down...
Save Place
Big Cay Bokel, Belize
Located at the southern end of Turneffe Atoll, not far from Southern Lagoon and a variety of wonderful dive sites, the Lighthouse at Big Caye Bokel is just one of the many in the extensive reef system that guards mainland Belize. Hire a local to...
Save Place
Glover Reef, Belize
Though the name Emerald Forest would suggest a lush, green plot of land, in fact the Emerald Forest in Belize is a paradise for divers that is part of Glover’s Reef Atoll. Because it is somewhat shallow, it offers idyllic conditions for snorkelers...
Save Place
2287 Placencia Peninsula Road, Placencia 00000, Placencia, Belize
Splash Dive Center will help you discover “paradise above and below the water.” I was intrigued to learn to scuba, and after filling out the necessary paperwork, being fitted for a wetsuit and being assured of my safety, into a boat we departed...
Save Place
Laughing Bird Caye, Belize
On approach, Laughing Bird Caye is breathtaking: anarrow island, lined with multiple palm trees, with a single thatch hutwhere a resident park ranger awaits to welcome and informvisitors. It's not so bad onceyou've arrived, either:brilliant white...
Save Place
Glovers Reef, Northeast Caye, Belize
Glover’s Atoll owes its name to two pirate brothers, John and Rodger Glover, and has been so named since the 1750s. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2000, and it is the most remote of the atolls in the Belize reef system. Diving,...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25