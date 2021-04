Visit the Lighthouse at Big Caye Bokel

Located at the southern end of Turneffe Atoll, not far from Southern Lagoon and a variety of wonderful dive sites, the Lighthouse at Big Caye Bokel is just one of the many in the extensive reef system that guards mainland Belize . Hire a local to take you by boat and plan for time to snorkel or dive in the area. Also nearby is Caye Bokel Marine Reserve.