Stay at Glover’s Atoll Resort
Glover’s Atoll owes its name to two pirate brothers, John and Rodger Glover, and has been so named since the 1750s. It was named a UNESCO World Heritage site in 2000, and it is the most remote of the atolls in the Belize
reef system. Diving, snorkeling and swimming are the top activities for guests of the resort and all can be accomplished simply by stepping out from the beach into the turquoise water that surrounds the atoll. Solitude and privacy are aspects that might characterize a typical stay, and guests can choose to camp, stay in a dormitory, or sleep in a thatch cabin on the beach or over the water. The resort does have a restaurant that serves breakfast, lunch and dinner; meal plans can be purchased or guests can pay per meal. Nightly stays begin at just $12 and weekly stays begin at $99. Charters are available to transport you to the atoll from several points in Belize and a boat departs weekly on Sundays from Sittee River.