The Great Blue Hole Belize City, Belize

The Great Blue Hole And here we go – down into the deep blue sea, at the Great Blue Hole, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of the most remarkable underwater kingdoms the world has to offer.



I didn't get a change to visit the stalagmites and stalactites deep down in the hole – I'm not quite ready to go that deep as a diver – but I was able to explore much of what the hole has to offer. Even burgeoning divers like me can get down with their crew and explore a world they never knew existed.



