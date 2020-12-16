What to Do in Montego Bay and Jamaica's West Coast
Collected by Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert
Montego Bay and the west coast of Jamaica attract first-timers to the island, and it's easy to see why: white-sand beaches, the most glorious sunsets in Jamaica, plush resorts, a wide variety of restaurants, and a lively music scene. But there's also plenty to see and do in the west coast interior away from Montego Bay: rivers, cenotes, and waterfalls such as the stunning Mayfield Falls.
Jamaica
Negril, or the “Capital of Casual” as it's known in Jamaica, is everyone's favorite getaway, from locals to thevisitors who return year after year.The buzz of activity on Seven Mile Beach's powdery white sandsis temperedby the breathtaking, serene...
Glenbrook, Westmoreland, Negril, Jamaica
The hike up the Mayfield River to the waterfall nicknamed the Washing Machine requires walking in the river itself at times, and at one point, swimming through a tunnel. Along the way, you'll be surrounded by lush fern trees and bamboo. You'll...
Westmoreland Parish, Jamaica
Watching the sun set on Jamaica's west coast is a bona fide activity. The island's red skies are a sight to behold. I have yet to experience a better Caribbean sunset than in Jamaica. From Montego Bay all the way to Negril--famous for having the...
John Pringle Drive, Montego Bay, Jamaica
On the still-bucolic site of a former coconut plantation just west of Montego Bay, Round Hill is another of the legendary hotels created in the early 1950s to accommodate wealthy Brits and Americans who were discovering the pleasures of a Jamaican...
Sunset Dr, Montego Bay, Jamaica
If you're looking for a unique fine-dining experience under the stars, away from tourists and with gorgeous night skyline views, look no further than Robbie Joseph's Seahorse Grill. Tucked on the grounds of the Montego Bay Yacht Club, this...
Rose Hall, Montego Bay, Jamaica
Skip the shops and the hassle along the tourist-packed "Hip Strip" in Montego Bay and instead, catch a taxi ride to the beautiful Half Moon Resort's Shopping Village. Just 15 minutes by car from MoBay, this outdoor mall with over 25 shops is open...
Norman Manley Boulevard, Negril, Jamaica
The west coast of Jamaica doesn't sleep. If it isn't some daytime live tunes on the beach, or a street party in the wee hours, it's the evening live Reggae available in multiple seafront venues. At night, the island takes on a different energy and...
Lighthouse Road, West End, Negril ., Jamaica
The Caves, just west of Negril, is aptly named. While the 12 cottages and one villa sit atop honeycombed cliffs, the Blackwell Rum Bar, a private dining venue, and the massage table of the hotel’s Aveda Concept Spa are actually in...
Jamaica
Chill out from the sun at the Blue Hole Mineral Spring, a 50-foot deep turquoise natural pool sitting 20 feet below a cave opening. Jump off the cliff edge like the Jamaican divers on site, if you're feeling brave. Otherwise, head down slowly on...
Montego Bay, Jamaica
Pier 1's greatest appeal is its setting: The open-air restaurant and nightclub occupies a pier that extends out into the Caribbean in Montego Bay. By day and into the early evening, the restaurant draws visitors and locals interested in...
Whithorn, Jamaica
Aqua Nature Park, a well-maintained and verdant retreat 40 miles east of Negril, offers visitors a chance to take a dip and cool off in the Venture River. The river, which flows through a swimming hole on the property, has...
Negril, Jamaica
Hammond's Bakery sells Jamaica's most popular and affordable snack: the patty. And not just any patty but Tastee patties, a brand many Jamaicans claim to be the best. Lines of customers stroll in and out of this bakery for the crusty, thin pastry...
Sam Sharpe Square,, Montego Bay, Jamaica
One of the newest and most exciting additions to Montego Bay is the Montego Bay Cultural Centre. Located in the heart of the historic Sam Sharpe Square, in a renovated former civic center, it houses a museum and an art gallery–both are the western...
Just outside of Montego Bay, in the Ironshore area, you'll find one of the coolest, little-known beachfront bars and restaurants: Memorabilia Bar & Grill. A favorite haunt of some reggae stars as well as locals and expats, it's the perfect daytime...
92 Gloucester Ave, Montego Bay, Jamaica
A Google search of beaches in Montego Bay will undoubtedly turn up Jamaica's most well-known beach: the often-crowded, white sand Doctor's Cave Beach Club ($6 pp. entry fee). Although a small stretch, it is indeed hard to resist, with its...
Rafting on the Martha Brae River—a float down a three-mile segment of the river on a 30-foot bamboo raft—provides a pleasant hour or so in one of Jamaica's gorgeous ecosystems. Passengers can slip into the water and swim...
Rocklands Rd, Wiltshire, Jamaica
Bird and nature lovers will fall for the gorgeous gardens of the Rocklands Bird Sanctuary. Home to hundreds of endemic as well a migrant species of birds, you can spot Jamaica’s national bird–the Doctorbird or Red-billed Streamertail hummingbird–...
