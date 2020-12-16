What to Do In and Around Ritz-Carlton Montreal
Collected by John Newton , AFAR Contributor
Whether you want to explore the best of shopping or culture right at your doorstep, or travel back in time with a visit to nearby Old Montreal, the Ritz-Carlton Montreal offers a home away from home that combines elegance, style, and a warm welcome like few other properties in the world.
1228 Rue Sherbrooke, Montréal, QC H3G 1H6, Canada
First opened for business in 1912, the iconic Ritz-Carlton Montreal—known as "the grande dame of Sherbrooke Street"—began a $200 million facelift in 2008, opening its doors again in 2012. Quebec’s most luxurious and historic...
1228 Rue Sherbrooke O, Montréal, QC H3G 1H6, Canada
The French chef Daniel Boulud made his name in New York, where he oversees seven restaurants and has since expanded his culinary empire to six other outposts around the globe. His venture in Montréal makes perfect sense, with Québecois cuisine...
1380 Rue Sherbrooke Ouest, Montréal, QC H3G 1J5, Canada
The Montreal Museum of Fine Arts (Musée des Beaux Arts) is scattered across four different buildings, or pavilions. The Jean-Noël Desmarais Pavilion seen here is the institution's main building, with its international art collection. The other...
1300 Rue Sherbrooke, Montréal, QC H3G 1H9, Canada
One of Canada's most venerable department stores, Holt Renfrew was founded in 1837 in Québec City, where it became known for the quality of its furs. The store was later to become the official furrier to the Queen—Victoria, that is (the royal...
859 Rue Sherbrooke O, Montréal, QC H3A 0C4, Canada
Opened in 1880 as Canada's first natural history museum, the Redpath Museum has a charmingly old-school Victorian quality to it. The collection of artifacts assembled by intrepid explorers ranges from taxidermy and Egyptian mummies to geological...
2705 Rue Notre-Dame Ouest, Montréal, QC H3J 1N9, Canada
Griffintown sits outside the well-beaten tourist path, to the west of the museums and shopping on Sherbrooke (and so even farther west from Old Montreal). If you make the journey, you'll find a residential neighborhood which is enjoying a...
While one of AFAR's mottos is "travel deeper," that phrase takes on a new meaning in Montreal. Much of the city is connected by a vast underground network of streets, complete with fitness centers, restaurants, and cultural centers, as well as...
1307 Rue Sainte-Catherine O, Montréal, QC H3G 1P7, Canada
273 Rue Saint Paul Est, Montréal, QC H2Y 1H2, Canada
Montreal doesn't lack for atmospheric restaurants in which both the decor and the aromas entice anyone who walks by. But my favorite of them all is, without a doubt, the Usine de Spaghetti, nestled on the quiet side of the touristy St. Paul Street...
2081 Rue de la Montagne, Montréal, QC H3G 1Z8, Canada
“She’s an original yet timeless Québec fashion designer—a rare combination. Marie Saint Pierre is known for using unusual fabrics with soft colors as well as black and white. Her designs feel really classic. I stop in when I need something chic...
3927 Rue Saint-Denis, Montréal, QC H2W 2M4, Canada
L'Express, on rue St-Denis in the Plateau Mont-Royal neighborhood, opened in 1980 and has about it the air of a beloved institution. Indeed, with its timeless style, it feels even older than it is. This popular spot serves classic renditions of...
260 Maisonneuve Blvd W, Montreal, QC H4B, Canada
Another fixture of the Place des Arts is the Opéra de Montréal, founded in 1980 and the largest francophone opera company in North America. At the heart of the Opéra de Montréal’s mission is bringing new artists to opera and expanding its audience...
