What to Do around Jamaica's South Coast

The south coast of Jamaica is rarely a first timer’s choice because of its relative isolation. But those who do venture south will find nature, wildlife, and tranquil beaches. Treasure Beach, the most popular retreat area, is a string of Jamaican fishing villages resting on black sand. Nearby are natural wonders like Black River and YS Falls, while offshore sits the famous Pelican Bar. The pace is slow here in south Jamaica, and that's exactly why you'd come.