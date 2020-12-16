Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

What to Do around Jamaica's South Coast

Collected by Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert
The south coast of Jamaica is rarely a first timer’s choice because of its relative isolation. But those who do venture south will find nature, wildlife, and tranquil beaches. Treasure Beach, the most popular retreat area, is a string of Jamaican fishing villages resting on black sand. Nearby are natural wonders like Black River and YS Falls, while offshore sits the famous Pelican Bar. The pace is slow here in south Jamaica, and that's exactly why you'd come.
Save Place

Black River

Black River, Jamaica
If you've ever longed fora ride downa river to spot crocodiles—and who among us hasn't? [editor's note: me!]—you can do just that on the Black River in southern Jamaica. The river cruises are a popular tourist attraction, but they never feel...
More Details >
Save Place

Pelican Bar

Cataboo, Jamaica
Bypass the roadside watering holes and take a boat ride to Floyd's Pelican Bar, instead. This thatched hut stands on stilts out in the water, making it a dreamy spot for an afternoon of swimming and shooting the breeze, solo or...
More Details >
Save Place

Lovers' Leap

Jamaica
Have you ever had a drink while standing at the top of a 1,700-foot vertical drop, as the sun sets into the ocean? That’s what you get at Lovers’ Leap, less than a half-hour's drive from Treasure Beach.Pay a small entrance fee and walk through the...
More Details >
Save Place

Driftwood Spa at Jakes

Calabash Bay P A, Treasure Beach, St Elizabeth 00000, Jamaica
One of my favorite spas in Jamaica is located at the well-known Jakes Resort, in Treasure Beach. Small, cozy and away from the big resort towns, it’s a wonderful place to unwind. Opt for a long full body massage in one of only four oceanfront...
More Details >
Save Place

Accompong Town

Accompong Maroon, Jamaica
You won’t regret a visit to Accompong Town, an authentic Maroon village in the hills of Cockpit Country. The Maroons, descendants of enslaved West Africans first brought to Jamaica by the Spanish, fought British slaveholders—by...
More Details >
Save Place

Bamboo Avenue

Jamaican food is not all jerk and meat patties! You can sample one of the island's most popular snacks, pepper shrimp, along the south coast. In the town of Middle Quarters, roadside vendors cook the shrimp in big steaming pots on...
More Details >
Save Place

Little Ochie

Going to dinner at Little Ochie is as fun as it is delicious. Pick your dinner—from a cooler of freshly caught fish—by species and by weight, then pick the style in which you'd like it cooked: jerk,...
More Details >
Save Place

Bluefields Bay Beach

Bluefields Bay, Jamaica
Located an hour's drive from Negril on the southwestern coast, Bluefields Bay is a popular beach. It’s crescent-shaped and rocky on the left hand side, but sandy on the right, and the water is an iridescent turquoise. You'll find more local...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without