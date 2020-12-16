Where are you going?
What Not to Miss in Cork and Kerry

Collected by Yvonne Gordon , AFAR Local Expert
Tour Cork and Kerry for colorful fishing villages, lush valleys, Irish-speaking communities and food trails. There’s an abundance of wildlife and even a friendly dolphin in Dingle, while islands like the Blaskets and the Skelligs have fascinating histories. In Cork and Kerry, long, rocky headlands jut out into the Atlantic, sheltering pockets of lush farmland warmed by the Gulf Stream. You don't want to miss Cork and Kerry’s delicious local food produce at Cork’s English Market.
Dingle Peninsula

Ballynaraha South, Co. Kerry, Ireland
Many people pass up visiting the Dingle Peninsula in favor for the famous "Ring of Kerry" drive in Ireland. However, this beautiful place packs a big punch. The town itself has plenty to do including a beautiful harbor and an aquarium, not to...
Dingle

Dingle, Co. Kerry, Ireland
The town of Dingle is by far the most colorful, lively corner in Dingle. The streets are lined with every type of restaurant, bar and shop. Irish music flows through the streets nightly and the people are very welcoming. It is easy to navigate the...
Skellig Michael

Great Skellig, Skellig Rock Great, Ireland
Christian monks chose the Skelligs, two rocky islets lying seven miles off the coast of County Kerry, as a place to live in peaceful isolation in the 6th century, where they built cylindrical stone beehive huts. Lucasfilm chose...
Dingle Harbour

Dingle Harbour, Ireland
Dingle is unquestionable, and unapologetically, tourist-terrific. Don't let that stop you from visiting the picturesque fishing village. The harbour is often packed with colorful sea vessels (if you can pull yourself out of bed before dawn you'll...
Uragh Wood

You'll have never seen a place more green. Hundreds of shades of it, with waterfalls and babbling brooks. Gleninchaquin is something out of a dream—yet it's the beautiful reality in Southwest Ireland. This family-owned park, overseen by Donal and...
English Market

English Market, Grand Parade, Centre, Cork, Ireland
This covered food market dates back to 1786 (there has been a market on the site since 1610) and today it’s a bustling indoor food market with everything from fresh fish to spices, cheeses, oils and homemade cakes on sale. It's also a hub of...
Southeast Ireland in Photos

Saintkierans, John's Hill, Co. Wexford, Ireland
I loved driving through Cork's country side. Made a few stops, had a picnic, we were so lucky the entire stay in Ireland we managed to avoid the rain. During a sunny day the emerald grass really stands out. I was in love!
Ballycotton Island Lighthouse Tour

Pier 26, Harbour Road, Ballycotton, Co. Cork, P25 FY94, Ireland
Find out all about how Ballycotton Island lighthouse was first lit in 1851 and about the lives of the lightkeepers and their families who lived on this small island in County Cork. There's a short boat journey out to the island, followed by a walk...
Trim Castle

Trim, Co. Meath, Ireland
Even though Ireland is full of castles, it’s hard to beat the wonder of seeing the impressive Trim Castle, the largest Norman castle in the country. With its ditch, curtain wall, and moat, the castle covers 300,000 square...
