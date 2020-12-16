What Not to Miss in Cork and Kerry

Tour Cork and Kerry for colorful fishing villages, lush valleys, Irish-speaking communities and food trails. There’s an abundance of wildlife and even a friendly dolphin in Dingle, while islands like the Blaskets and the Skelligs have fascinating histories. In Cork and Kerry, long, rocky headlands jut out into the Atlantic, sheltering pockets of lush farmland warmed by the Gulf Stream. You don't want to miss Cork and Kerry’s delicious local food produce at Cork’s English Market.