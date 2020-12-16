Warsaw for Solo Travelers
Warsaw’s distinct character, a blend of the East and the West, fascinates visitors. The city is poised and cultured. Adventurous cuisine, vibrant nightlife, and a rich cultural history provide multiple points of departure for exploration.
Okopowa 49/51, 01-043 Warszawa, Poland
The Jewish cemetery in central Warsaw is one of the biggest in Europe and dates from 1806. The cemetery is filled with moving monuments to various figures including Janusz Korczak, an orphanage director who refused his freedom and remained with...
plac Marszałka Józefa Piłsudskiego 1-3, 00-078 Warszawa, Poland
The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Warsaw is a memorial to all war victims, near the old town center and many other sites including the synagogue and Jewish Theater. Also close to Klub Klezmer (music!) and kosher deli food...
Nowomiejska 15/17, 00-401 Warszawa, Poland
This part of the city's wall was built in the 16th century however during World War II, nearly the entire Barbican was completely destroyed. After the war it was decided to rebuild the walls surrounding the former Old Town, together with the...
plac Defilad 1, 00-901 Warszawa, Poland
The Palace of Culture and Science looms large on the Warsaw landscape, a Stalinist wedding cake amidst modern, shiny glass skyscrapers. With food trucks out in force in the parking lot on the weekends, four theaters, two museums (Museum of...
Pańska 57, 00-830 Warszawa, Poland
A popular place in central Warsaw for both lunch and dinner, Restro is lauded for its fresh ingredients and attention to detail. It's hard to go wrong with any of the pizzas, pastas, or salads—and they're known for their Italian wines.
Metropolitan 2, plac Marszałka Józefa Piłsudskiego 1-3, 00-078 Warszawa, Poland
Designed by Norman Foster, the building features state-of-the-art technical solutions and world-class architecture, as well as some fine shopping.
Wybrzeże Kościuszkowskie 20, 00-390 Warszawa, Poland
Copernicus is a state-of-the-art interactive museum. It is a unique place: it arouses your curiosity, lets you understand the world around you through play, and proves that everyone is a discoverer all life long. You will love it as well as your...
Tamka 43, 00-355 Warszawa, Poland
Exclusive restaurant located near the Chopin Museum in Warsaw. Executive chef Robert Trzópek is one of the best Polish cooks. He has several years of experience in work in the best restaurants around the world – Noma and El Bulli. The menu at...
plac Zamkowy 4, 00-277 Warszawa, Poland
The castle was the official residence of the Polish monarchs. After the building's devastation by the Nazis during the Warsaw Uprising, the Communist authorities delayed a decision on whether to rebuild the castle. Finally, the decision to do so...
rynek Starego Miasta, 00-001 Warszawa, Poland
Warsaw is one of those cities that may not be on the top 5 tourist destinations, but it will completely surprise you. Head to the old town and you will find incredibly beautiful and colorful architecture. The buildings were reconstructed after...
Próżna, 00-401 Warszawa, Poland
Prozna street has a tragic history. Most of the Ghetto buildings were totally destroyed. Only a few of them are left. Prozna street is unique because this is the only street in the historic Jewish part of Warsaw where tenement buildings have been...
plac Teatralny 1, 00-950 Warszawa, Poland
The original Grand Theatre was built in 1825-1833. During the siege of Warsaw in 1939, the Grand Theatre was bombed and then almost completely burned down, with only the classical façade surviving. The opening of the rebuilt Grand Theatre took...
