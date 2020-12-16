Spending two weeks in eastern Jamaica? Start in Port Antonio, head to Boston Bay and Long Bay, and end in the majestic Blue Mountains. Eastern Jamaica offers wide-ranging natural beauty in which to play: Two weeks is plenty of time to swim in secluded coves and walk deserted beaches, hike to jade pools and waterfalls, surf the waves of Boston Bay, explore ruins and forts, raft across the Rio Grande, bike at 7,000 feet, and, of course, sample both original Jamaica jerk and reggae.