Two Weeks in Eastern Jamaica
Collected by Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert
Spending two weeks in eastern Jamaica? Start in Port Antonio, head to Boston Bay and Long Bay, and end in the majestic Blue Mountains. Eastern Jamaica offers wide-ranging natural beauty in which to play: Two weeks is plenty of time to swim in secluded coves and walk deserted beaches, hike to jade pools and waterfalls, surf the waves of Boston Bay, explore ruins and forts, raft across the Rio Grande, bike at 7,000 feet, and, of course, sample both original Jamaica jerk and reggae.
Manchioneal, Jamaica
Reach Falls is an off-the-beaten-path delight. Located up in the John Crow Mountains on Jamaica's east coast, this 30-foot jade-colored cascade tumbles into several pools in the surrounding rain forest....
Jamaica
This gem of a beach, located in the lush eastern parish of Portland, isn’t visible to the naked eye. Halfway between Frenchman's Cove and Boston Bay, you’ll need a four-wheel vehicle to go down a very narrow and rugged path off the main highway,...
Jamaica
Off the coast of Port Antonio is a small, uninhabited plot called "Pellew Island," otherwise known as "Monkey Island"--there used to be a colony of imported monkeys here. To get here, you could first head to San San Beach, a beautiful and private...
This tiny hideaway overlooking the sea near Port Antonio originally served as a live-in recording studio for performers such as No Doubt, Alicia Keys, and Amy Winehouse. Although recording sessions still go on, Geejam is now a seven-room hotel,...
Long Bay, Jamaica
Few venture this far east in Jamaica, but those who do will find one of the most authentic sides of the island, and the most secluded of getaways. A charming fishing village about thirty minutes past Port Antonio, Long Bay is as peaceful and...
Blue Mountains, Jamaica
Lush sourceof the mellow, world-famous Blue Mountain coffee, Jamaica’s longest mountain range is nature at its best, seemingly a worldawayfromnearbybustling, noisy Kingston.In thesemountains 7,400 feet above sea level, the air is cool, the views—...
A delightful, friendly, and rustic lodge perched atop mountains, Mount Edge is a perfect getaway for a quick weekend. Pick from among a series of no-frills, clean wooden cottages tucked in the hills, with spectacular balcony views of the hills and...
Frenchman's Cove beach, Jamaica
Frenchman's Cove is more than a beach. It's an idyllic escape. After paying a small entrance fee—used to preserve the grounds—you'll hike about five minutes through verdant gardens flanked by an emerald river stream, before the views open onto a...
Jamaica
Thisstunning white-sand stretch, just a five-minute drive east of Port Antonio,isthe only beach in Jamaicawith waves high enough to surf. Boston Bay is also one of the few remaining public strands on the island. It continues to attract more locals...
A4, Bull Bay, Jamaica
If you’re staying on the east coast or close to Kingston, Wickie Wackie Live! is the place to be for some live reggae on the beach. For just a small entry fee, you’ll get to enjoy excellent local performances seaside—often held on Saturday...
Somerset Falls, P.O.,, Hope Bay, Jamaica
There’s no shortage of refreshing waterfalls in eastern Jamaica. But after Reach Falls, I’d say Somerset—also located on the east coast—is a close second in natural beauty. Somerset Falls’ cascades can be reached by hiking or by canoe ride along...
Morgans Pass, Jamaica
This 12-cottage luxury hotel, 3,100 feet up in the Blue Mountains, is Jamaica without the beaches. It is the Jamaica of misty mornings, cool, cuddle-worthy evenings, and a musical heritage recognized worldwide. First as a private estate belonging...
