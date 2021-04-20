Where are you going?
If you’re staying on the east coast or close to Kingston, Wickie Wackie Live! is the place to be for some live reggae on the beach. For just a small entry fee, you’ll get to enjoy excellent local performances seaside—often held on Saturday evenings, 8 p.m. until midnight. There are onsite food and trinket vendors, as always, and the atmosphere is one fit for a wide audience, including families. Wickie Wackie is one of only a few live venues in Jamaica where up and coming artists get to show off their skills. Many made their debut here before rising to stardom.

By Lebawit Lily Girma , AFAR Local Expert

