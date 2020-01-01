Where are you going?
Tuscan Villas - Food, Wine, Hotels in luxurious Tuscany

Collected by Sean Nakamura , AFAR Contributor
Tuscan villas offer travelers to Florence and surrounding areas an alternative to staying and dining within the region's city centers. Many villas in Tuscany have not only converted themselves into hotels or home rentals, but also, they are now open to visitors as restaurants, wineries, and even olive oil fabriche. To discover another side of the richness, beauty, and history of Tuscany, a stay or day trip to a villa or farmhouse is well worth the visit.
Villa Panna

53017 Villa SI, Italy
In the hills of Tuscany, protected by reserve status and hidden by ancient trees, deer roam wild and a spring -- with water so fresh it was the preferred source by the famous Medici family -- flows for 15 years before emerging to become the...
Villa Campestri

Via di Campestri, 19/22, 50039 Vicchio di Mugello FI, Italy
How tempting is it to run off to a rustic Tuscan villa? To just drive the rolling, vineyard- and olive grove–lined hills of Tuscany until you find the perfect one to painstakingly, lovingly restore, à la Under the Tuscan Sun, where you can produce...
Marchesi De'Frescobaldi Castello Nipozzano

Località Nipozzano, 7, 50060 Pelago FI, Italy
Castello Nipozzano is the most celebrated and historic of the properties which belong to the Frescobaldi family, wine makers in Tuscany for 700 years. It, along with a villa and ancient chapel, is open to the public for touring when a reservation...
La Bandita

A long gravel road leads all the way up to this hip little villa set in the middle of a nature reserve overlooking the stunning Val D’Orcia. With just six “farmhouse chic” rooms and one stand-alone suite, the atmosphere is intimate — and stylish...
