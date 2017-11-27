HomeTravel Guides

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Goa, India

A mix of Indian and Portuguese flavors, Goan cuisine can be intoxicating, from the spices and fruit to the fresh fish. Also on offer are French bistros, sushi bars, food trucks and more—a testament to Goa’s history as a stop for traders and tourists.

Brittos
House No.7, 171, Calangute - Baga Rd, Saunta Vaddo, Baga, Goa 403516, India
Brittos is considered an icon on Baga Beach, one of the more popular spots in Goa for water sports and bazaars. Founded in 1961 with just four tables, Brittos now serves more than 400 dishes ranging from Italian to Chinese. Rise and shine for a seaside breakfast when tables are plentiful and menu items include masala omelets, bacon, and peanut butter toast with jam. A more animated crowd congregates in the evenings for live music and karaoke, sipping cocktails and ordering plates filled with chili prawns. Though no longer a small beach shack, Brittos still dishes up comfort food with a side of Goan hospitality.
November 27, 2017 05:30 PM
 · 
Allison Sodha
Zeebop by the Sea
Opposite Kenilworth Beach Resort, Utorda Beach, Salcete, Goa 403707, India
Sunshine, surf, sea breezes, and an overflowing platter of curry prawns with rice. Welcome to Zeebop by the Sea, an award-winning eatery that specializes in Goan and South Indian cuisine. With the rolling dunes of South Goa as a backdrop, the ambience here is simple and unadorned. Don’t let the plastic tables and chairs distract you from the superstar menu: Try the stuffed crabs or the catch of the day, often red or black snapper, kingfish, or mackerel. Finish your meal by sipping a cocktail crafted with feni, a local spirit traditionally made from cashew fruit. Feeling active? Order your meal and head out to the beach; the waiters will call you when your food is ready.
July 11, 2022 12:55 PM
 · 
Allison Sodha
Martin’s Corner
69, Binwaddo, Betalbatim, Salcette
Ask any Goan for a restaurant recommendation and the response almost always includes Martin’s Corner. The family-run restaurant has come a long way from its start as a corner shop, and many locals consider eating its sorpotel, lobster piri-piri, and chicken xacuti as almost a rite of passage. From first dates to family gatherings, the crowd here is diverse and loyal. The rustic setup features outdoor dining, live music, and one of the better bar menus around town. Several framed culinary awards line the walls, including one for ”Best Coastal Food Restaurant” as well as the Times Food Award for Best Goan Cuisine. Martin’s Corner also boasts “dedicated free parking,” a feature often and proudly advertised.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Allison Sodha
The Black Sheep Bistro
The Black Seep Bistro, Swami Vivekanand Road, Altinho, Panaji, Goa 403001, India
The Black Sheep Bistro, or BSB as the proprietors call it, is an upscale and modern restaurant that features a globally inspired menu. It’s one of the few establishments in Panjim (also known as Panaji) that can rightfully call itself farm-to-table: Most of its ingredients are sourced within a 100-mile radius. Menu favorites include clams and Goan chouriço, osso buco, and crabmeat ravioli. Housed in a traditional Portuguese-style building, BSB has an extensive wine list with an internationally trained sommelier to make pairing recommendations. Cocktails are available, too, with wacky names and taglines like “Hakuna Ma Vodka: It means no worries for the rest of your night!” Check out the menu during the monsoon time, when the wet season’s produce transforms what is available.
November 15, 2018 08:39 AM
 · 
Allison Sodha
La Plage
H. NO. 209, ASHWEM Beach, Katte Wada Road, Mandrem, Goa 403527, India
Mirroring a Parisian bistro, La Plage is simple, chic, and unassuming. Carefully tucked away in North Goa, the restaurant has a laid-back atmosphere that complements its stellar French menu of crispy sardines in lime zest, prawn lollipops on sugarcane, beefsteak, grilled calamari with eggplant, and fresh fish soufflé. Frequented by celebrities and locals, it sports a casual vibe, with up to five friendly house dogs roaming around. Save room for the chocolate thali: A play on the savory Indian dish, this sweet version features several decadent samples of truffle, soufflé, ice cream, crepe, and mousse. During high season (December to February), reservations are a must for the evening hours.
April 20, 2021 04:56 PM
 · 
Allison Sodha
Sakana
Chapora Main St
Owned by a Japanese-Israeli couple, Sakana is situated near the red cliffs of Vagator Beach. The interior is fittingly adorned with photos of sake and kimonos, and an oversize sakura tree sparkles with white lights. Though one of few Japanese restaurants in Goa, Sakana still works hard to stand out with traditional dishes like sushi, udon noodles, beef yakiniku, salmon rolls, and chicken katsu with pickled radish. The sake is flowing, naturally, and there are cocktails and refreshers like lemon soda on hand, too. If they’re available, order the amaretto or cherry ice cream for a light and sweet finale. Note: Sakana is closed during monsoon season, so make sure you eat there before the end of May.
June 28, 2018 10:03 AM
 · 
Allison Sodha
Noronha’s Corner
MDR 10, Assagao, Goa 403509, India
A food truck decorated with animated cartoon characters may not seem a likely spot to grab traditional Goan fare, but the three brothers who manage Noronha’s Corner know the art of food. The menu is separated into four sections: beef, chicken, pork, and fish. (This is not the place for vegetarians.) If you can’t decide, the brothers are quick to suggest their favorites, including beef croquettes, Goan sausages, chicken cafreal, fish cutlets, and sorpatel. Everything is dynamite, and the prices are very reasonable. People from all walks of life—from surfers to families—can be found on the line that forms as soon as the awning opens every evening around 6 p.m.
November 08, 2018 08:20 AM
 · 
Allison Sodha
