Martin's Corner
Ask any Goan for a restaurant recommendation and the response almost always includes Martin’s Corner. The family-run restaurant has come a long way from its start as a corner shop, and many locals consider eating its sorpotel
, lobster piri-piri
, and chicken xacuti
as almost a rite of passage. From first dates to family gatherings, the crowd here is diverse and loyal. The rustic setup features outdoor dining, live music, and one of the better bar menus around town. Several framed culinary awards line the walls, including one for ”Best Coastal Food Restaurant” as well as the Times
Food Award for Best Goan Cuisine. Martin’s Corner also boasts “dedicated free parking,” a feature often and proudly advertised.