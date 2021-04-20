Where are you going?
Zeebop by the Sea

Opposite Kenilworth Beach Resort, Utorda Beach, Salcete, Goa 403707, India
Website
| +91 832 275 5333
More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 3pm, 6:30pm - 11pm

Zeebop by the Sea

Sunshine, surf, sea breezes, and an overflowing platter of curry prawns with rice. Welcome to Zeebop by the Sea, an award-winning eatery that specializes in Goan and South Indian cuisine. With the rolling dunes of South Goa as a backdrop, the ambience here is simple and unadorned. Don’t let the plastic tables and chairs distract you from the superstar menu: Try the stuffed crabs or the catch of the day, often red or black snapper, kingfish, or mackerel. Finish your meal by sipping a cocktail crafted with feni, a local spirit traditionally made from cashew fruit. Feeling active? Order your meal and head out to the beach; the waiters will call you when your food is ready.
By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert

