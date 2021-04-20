La Plage
Mirroring a Parisian bistro, La Plage is simple, chic, and unassuming. Carefully tucked away in North Goa
, the restaurant has a laid-back atmosphere that complements its stellar French menu of crispy sardines in lime zest, prawn lollipops on sugarcane, beefsteak, grilled calamari with eggplant, and fresh fish soufflé. Frequented by celebrities and locals, it sports a casual vibe, with up to five friendly house dogs roaming around. Save room for the chocolate thali
: A play on the savory Indian dish, this sweet version features several decadent samples of truffle, soufflé, ice cream, crepe, and mousse. During high season (December to February), reservations are a must for the evening hours.