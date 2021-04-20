Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

La Plage

H. NO. 209, ASHWEM Beach, Katte Wada Road, Mandrem, Goa 403527, India
Website
| +91 98221 21712
La Plage Mandrem India
La Plage Mandrem India
La Plage Mandrem India
La Plage Mandrem India

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 10pm

La Plage

Mirroring a Parisian bistro, La Plage is simple, chic, and unassuming. Carefully tucked away in North Goa, the restaurant has a laid-back atmosphere that complements its stellar French menu of crispy sardines in lime zest, prawn lollipops on sugarcane, beefsteak, grilled calamari with eggplant, and fresh fish soufflé. Frequented by celebrities and locals, it sports a casual vibe, with up to five friendly house dogs roaming around. Save room for the chocolate thali: A play on the savory Indian dish, this sweet version features several decadent samples of truffle, soufflé, ice cream, crepe, and mousse. During high season (December to February), reservations are a must for the evening hours.
By Allison Sodha , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points