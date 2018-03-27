Top Restaurants and Bars in Barcelona

Carrer de la Princesa, 14, 08003 Barcelona, Spain

Natural wines are all the rage these days, but this interconnected wine shop and tapas bar in El Born was one of the pioneers of Barcelona’s vin vivant movement when it opened in 2013. You can choose from a lengthy list of natural Spanish and European wines; it also stocks some 300 bottles from organic and biodynamic producers. The Can Cisa wine shop entrance is on Carrer de la Princesa, while you can enter the Bar Brutal restaurant directly from Carrer Barra de Ferro. Bar Brutal’s taverna decor is understated—exposed wood rafters, bistro tables, a long bar with high stools—with a few clever touches like mounted heads of a pig, chicken, and cow. The menu is similarly unpretentious, offering local specialties such as anchovies in olive oil and pata negra jamón.