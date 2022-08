Top Attractions in Toronto

30 Yonge Street

If it’s not wintertime or you can’t get tickets to see the Maple Leafs play, then the next best way to experience Canada ‘s game is by visiting the Hockey Hall of Fame. Situated in downtown Toronto , the museum is located on the lower floor of the Brookfield Place shopping center. It’s a short walk from the CN Tower and other attractions. (If you’re driving, you’ll need to find either metered parking or a parking garage, as there is no designated parking lot for the museum itself.) The Hall of Fame itself contains displays about historic moments in the game’s history, iconic jerseys and memorabilia from players, interactive games for children, and a room where the entire family can get up close with the Stanley Cup trophy.