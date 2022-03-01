Top Attractions in Austin

2247 Guadalupe St, Austin, TX 78712, USA

Along with the Texas State Capitol, the University of Texas Tower is probably one of the most distinguishing (and visible) landmarks in the city. The 307-foot tower was erected in 1937. Though unfortunately infamous as the location from which Charles Whitman opened fire on campus in 1966, the tower nonetheless holds a place of pride for Longhorns. If you’re visiting town and you look up and see the tower illuminated with an orange light, it means that one of the University of Texas athletic teams has recently won a game. The university also lights the tower orange when certain alumni achieve major accomplishments, as when golfers Ben Crenshaw and Jordan Spieth won the Masters.