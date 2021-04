Shop vintage clothes from around Europe and original Love Vintage designs

Unlike some of Barcelona 's other Vintage stores (ahem, Holala), Love Vintage focuses on wearable antiques, and clothes that don't resemble costumes. This is a great shop for vintage newcomers who are looking for something different to wear at a reasonable price. Just don't buy Levis. For whatever reason, they're pricey, even second-hand all over Europe.