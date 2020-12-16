Top 5 Things To Do in Sun Valley Off the Mountain

The ski mountain at Sun Valley is the star of the show. With 3,400 vertical feet, 2,000 acres of skiable terrain, and the shortest of lift lines, Bald Mountain (and the more kid-friendly Dollar Mountain) offers some of the best skiing and snowboarding anywhere. But not everyone is a skier and even not every skier can ski every day. So here is a local’s list of the top five non-skiing activities that will pique your interest in a winter visit to Sun Valley.