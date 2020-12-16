Where are you going?
Top 5 Things To Do in Sun Valley Off the Mountain

Sponsored by Visit Sun Valley
The ski mountain at Sun Valley is the star of the show. With 3,400 vertical feet, 2,000 acres of skiable terrain, and the shortest of lift lines, Bald Mountain (and the more kid-friendly Dollar Mountain) offers some of the best skiing and snowboarding anywhere. But not everyone is a skier and even not every skier can ski every day. So here is a local’s list of the top five non-skiing activities that will pique your interest in a winter visit to Sun Valley.
Penny Hill

Sun Valley Rd, Idaho, USA
Whether you are five or fifty, the joy and fun of sledding is truly infectious. So grab your tube, saucer, lunch tray or piece of cardboard and head to Penny Hill, at the intersection of Saddle Road and Sun Valley Road adjacent to town. Free of...
Sturtevants of Sun Valley

340 N Main St, Ketchum, ID 83340, USA
Sun Valley is known as a biking mecca for its abundant summer singletrack and paved pathways. But the two wheeled don’t hibernate in winter here, they get fat! If you haven’t yet been introduced to the notion of fat bikes, get ready. Fat bikes are...
Galena Lodge

15187 State Hwy 75, Ketchum, ID 83340, USA
If fat biking is one of the hottest and newest winter sports, snowshoeing is the world’s oldest. The earliest snowshoes are believed to have been invented more than 4,000 years ago, but at Galena Lodge and Sun Valley Resort’s Trail Creek Nordic...
Atkinson Park

900 3rd Ave, Ketchum, ID 83340, USA
Sun Valley is known, well actually famous, for its ice skating. Since Sun Valley Resort’s opening in 1936, ice skating has played a seminal role in the area’s history and culture. Each year the celebrated rink attracts the who’s who of the world’s...
Boulder Mountain Clay & Art

471 E 10th St, Ketchum, ID 83340, USA
On a cold winter day nothing is more inviting that a warm studio and the chance to make something special to bring home from Sun Valley. Open to the public is Boulder Mountain Clayworks, a state of the art pottery studio founded by artist Susan...
