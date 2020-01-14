Knob Hill Inn
960 N Main St, Ketchum, ID 83340, USA
| +1 208-726-8010
Photo courtesy of Knob Hill Inn
More info
Sun - Sat 12am - 12pm
Knob Hill InnWhy we love it: A serene stay just beyond the buzz of downtown
The Highlights:
- Guest rooms with amenities like marble bathrooms, balconies, and wood-burning fireplaces
- A mostly adult clientele
- A quiet location that’s still convenient to everything
The Review:
While other hotels rely on edgy decor, the Knob Hill Inn makes a statement with classic elegance and quality details like radiant floor heating in the marble bathrooms, feather bedding on pillowtop mattresses, and balconies with scenic views. A muted palette of neutral shades creates a calming ambience throughout, and the location—just outside downtown Ketchum—contributes to the tranquil vibe. Rooms feel like cocoons, not party zones, but the inn does offer a shuttle to downtown restaurants and Sun Valley’s ski lifts when you’re ready for some action.
If you’d rather stay on site, the Grill at Knob Hill hums with energy come evening, when guests and locals alike crowd into the cozy, fireplace-warmed space for goblets of wine and mountain-inspired meals. Baskets of fresh-baked popovers with honey butter kick off the feasting, while Kobe beef burgers and aged steaks dominate the rest of the menu. Although the inn does allow children—and dogs—it mostly appeals to couples, so the indoor pool, hot tub, and sauna offer spa-like serenity.