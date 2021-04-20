The Top Hotels in Miami

2341 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA

Why we love it: An eco-friendly jewel in South Beach with massive rooms, multiple pools, and a serious wellness focus



The Highlights:

- Direct beach access and four pools

- The full-service Bamford spa and 14,000-square-foot fitness center

- A onsite restaurant helmed by Tom Colicchio



The Review:

It’s hard to make people take notice in flamboyant South Beach but 1 Hotel managed to make a significant mark not with opulence but with eco-consciousness. Since its debut in 2015, the hotel has become a hub for stylish, wellness-focused travelers who love its environmentally friendly features like salvaged wood, living plant walls, and bulk toiletries. The four pools—including an adults-only one on the roof with sweeping ocean views—direct beach access with chairs and umbrellas, and spacious Bamford spa don’t hurt either. Children are welcomed with a play area on the beach, kids’ club, and two family-friendly pools.



Rooms here are massive, with the smallest starting at 700 square feet. Whites and beiges rule the color palette, complemented by rattan and wood accents for a beachy feel. Also included are hemp mattresses covered in organic sheets, chalkboards instead of wasteful pads of paper, and take-home socks in place of disposable slippers. There’s even a yoga mat in every room, should you feel so inclined, though you could also head down to the massive fitness complex, yoga deck, and obstacle course (yes, really). If you’re feeling peckish, buy a snack at the lobby farm stand, or wander over to Beachcraft, chef Tom Colicchio’s ode to seasonal produce and fresh seafood. Tom on Collins is the cute lobby bar and often hosts live Cuban music or jazz—a quieter scene than most South Beach party spots. Sometimes the rooftop bar is a bit more sceney, but if you need to get out, hitch a ride in the house Tesla anywhere within three miles.