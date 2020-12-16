The Perfect Weekend in Chicago
Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
Visitors with only three days in Chicago should maximize their time with ample art and food exposure. Orient yourself by taking an architectural cruise along the Chicago River or get high with a panoramic view of the city from the top of one of its fantastic buildings. Then hit up some of the world-class museums along the lakefront: A visit to the Art Institute, the Field Museum, and the Chicago Architecture Foundation can explain (in a spectacular fashion) the cultural breadth of the Windy City. See the Cubs play ball at Wrigley Field and drink a craft cocktail at one of our favorite bars. In just one long weekend, you'll get a vivid taste of Chicago, a city second to none.
Save Place
111 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Just imagine having 264,000 square-feet of modern art at your disposal seven days a week. That is exactly what you have if you visit the Modern Wing of the Art Institute of Chicago. Above is but one example of the funky-cool exhibits that await...
Save Place
112 E Upper Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601, USA
The Chicago River and Lake Michigan are two of the city’s greatest assets, and there’s no better way to experience both than with an architectural boat tour. While there are plenty of reliable options around, go with First Lady Cruises, which...
Save Place
Chicago, IL 60601, USA
Visitors take their best Chicago photographs in front of the iconic Millennium Park sculpture called Cloud Gate (known colloquially as the Bean, for its shape). Conceived by British artist Anish Kapoor and constructed from 168 stainless steel...
Save Place
5700 S Lake Shore Dr, Chicago, IL 60637, USA
Anyone who's into model trains should visit the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Originally opened in 1941, The Great Train Story was the largest model train of its day. After being briefly shuttered in 2002 for extensive additions, this...
Save Place
1060 W Addison St, Chicago, IL 60613, USA
Steeped in history, loved my many, loathed by some, and sorely in need of a championship, Wrigley Field is a true cornerstone of the always controversial sporting world. No trip to Chicago is complete without a visit to this monument to to...
Save Place
2391 N Stockton Dr, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
Constructed way back in 1890, the Lincoln Park Conservatory and Gardens in downtown Chicago boasts a mind-boggling array of exotic plants and flowers. The conservatory is home to four different display houses, as well as sculptures, outdoor...
Save Place
7705 N Eastlake Terrace, Chicago, IL 60626, USA
Pick up your morning coffee at one of the many local coffee shops, and walk to Rogers Beach (known by locals as Lighthouse Beach). The sunrise over Lake Michigan is stunning! Locals fish off the lighthouse pier in the early morning semi-darkness....
Save Place
1520 N Damen Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
The first rule of the speakeasy is that it can’t be easy to find. The Violet Hour’s door is directly across the street from Big Star. Look for the handle on the wall and the light above it, because the door mural changes frequently and...
Save Place
1035 N Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60622, USA
The Empty Bottle in Ukrainian Village offers great music in a small venue with an angled stage so the views are pretty good from anywhere in the house. The drinks are reasonably priced with friendly bartenders and the location is a bit divey but...
Save Place
12 S Michigan Ave, Chicago, IL 60603, USA
Forget what you thought you knew about the barhopping experience when you enter through the doors of this blink-and-you-miss-it spot, where just eight coveted seats are available to patrons. That’s because no two bottles are alike in these...
Save Place
809 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
West Randolph Street in Chicago’s West Loop has become a new home to the city’s culinary talents. Stephanie Izard first drew crowds cooking dishes like roasted pig face at Girl & the Goat (the restaurant pictured above). Shethen opened Little...
Save Place
805 S State St, Chicago, IL 60605, USA
As you can imagine, there’s a lot of discussion over who has the best pizza in Chicago; so, here’s what I know for sure: Lou Malnati’s serves a great stuffed pizza, they’re one of the oldest pizza names in town and they have yet to franchise...
Save Place
2800 W Logan Blvd, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
It took no time for this neighborhood restaurant from chef and owner Diana Dávila to garner major fandom. The menu—a compilation of antojos, or Mexican small plates—is a nod to Dávila’s Mexican heritage and an...
Save Place
177 N Ada St #101, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Not only do husband-and-wife team John Shields and Karen Urie Shields share an impressive culinary background (one that entails gigs at Tru, Alinea, and Charlie Trotter’s between them), they now share two restaurants: the Loyalist, a...
Save Place
851 W Randolph St, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
This skin-care sanctuary just opened its doors in Fulton Market’s bustling neighborhood after spending two years in Roscoe Village, where it built an obsessive following for its handmade products. The line was inspired by the...
Save Place
2780 N Lincoln Ave, Chicago, IL 60614, USA
This Lincoln Park destination, besides being one of the only designer-toy shops in the Midwest, has gained a reputation for being one of the best designer-toy shops in the world. It stocks a wildly diverse selection of vinyl figures and...
Save Place
19 E Ohio St, Chicago, IL 60611, USA
Walk into the Freehand, a remodeled 1920s dive, and you’ll think it’s a millennial fantasy boutique hotel with its artisanal cocktail and coffee bars, and intensely curated wood-paneled clubhouse lounge filled with leather chairs, blue...
Save Place
2657 N Kedzie Ave, Chicago, IL 60647, USA
In 2011, one of Chicago’s most popular restaurants, Longman & Eagle, expanded into an inn with the creation of six rooms. The owners, two of whom run the music venue Empty Bottle, built and outfitted the whole place. Each of the rooms is...
Save Place
5219 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60640, USA
Brimfield specializes in antique glassware, vintage signs, custom upholstered chairs and plaid blankets, pillows and furnishings of every conceivable style and design. The owners began collecting antiques in the UK in the late 1990s and opened...
Popular Stories
- 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
- 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
- 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
- 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
- 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25