Visitors with only three days in Chicago should maximize their time with ample art and food exposure. Orient yourself by taking an architectural cruise along the Chicago River or get high with a panoramic view of the city from the top of one of its fantastic buildings. Then hit up some of the world-class museums along the lakefront: A visit to the Art Institute, the Field Museum, and the Chicago Architecture Foundation can explain (in a spectacular fashion) the cultural breadth of the Windy City. See the Cubs play ball at Wrigley Field and drink a craft cocktail at one of our favorite bars. In just one long weekend, you'll get a vivid taste of Chicago, a city second to none.