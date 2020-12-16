It's hard to have a bad day in the Napa Valley with its award-winning wineries, Michelin-starred restaurants, bucolic scenery, and charming little towns. Find your bliss while sipping at a wine-tasting, indulging in at least one farm-to-table dining experiences, and taking a spin through one of the region's food halls, like Oxbow Public Market or the many culinary-minded general stores or groceries. Don't neglect the parks, trails, and glorious views: a bike ride or a stroll along a ridge to see the expansive green fields and the rolling hills.