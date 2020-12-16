Where are you going?
The Perfect Day in Napa Valley

Collected by AFAR Editors , AFAR Staff
It's hard to have a bad day in the Napa Valley with its award-winning wineries, Michelin-starred restaurants, bucolic scenery, and charming little towns. Find your bliss while sipping at a wine-tasting, indulging in at least one farm-to-table dining experiences, and taking a spin through one of the region's food halls, like Oxbow Public Market or the many culinary-minded general stores or groceries. Don't neglect the parks, trails, and glorious views: a bike ride or a stroll along a ridge to see the expansive green fields and the rolling hills.
Boon Fly Café

4048 Sonoma Hwy, Napa, CA 94559, USA
When you tell your friends that you're headed here, everyone will chime in about the dish that you have to get. 'Make sure you try the smoked salmon flatbread!' 'The burger, be sure to get the burger'.' 'The donuts! You have to get the donuts!'...
Oxbow Public Market

610 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
Oxbow Public Market gives an excellent introduction to the food and atmosphere of Northern California. The market supports sustainable, local agriculture and production. There are many shops and food purveyors, mostly casual offerings where you...
Napa Valley Vine Trail

Napa, CA, USA
When completed, the Napa Valley Vine Trail will be a 47-mile-long walking and cycling path that will run the length of the valley from Vallejo's Ferry Terminal to Calistoga at the foot of Mount St. Helena. For now, however, the completed...
Frog's Leap Vineyard

8815 Conn Creek Rd, Rutherford, CA 94573, USA
Before there can be quality wine, or even quality grapes, there needs to be quality dirt. Frog’s Leap Winery is located in one of the most coveted patches of dirt in the Napa Valley — Rutherford. Which is why, when you visit, owner John Williams...
The CIA at Copia

500 1st St, Napa, CA 94559, USA
The Culinary Institute of America opened in the former Copia building in 2017, and, in doing so, resuscitated a vision of a foodie attraction in downtown Napa that celebrates the valley’s long and colorful epicurean history. The...
Bothe–Napa Valley State Park

3801 St Helena Hwy, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Situated on the east side of the Mayacamas Mountains between Calistoga and St. Helena, the 1,900-acre Bothe–Napa Valley State Park offers something that’s otherwise hard to find in the valley: open space. The park features miles...
Charles Krug Winery

2800 Main St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
Krug is an important winery for a couple of reasons: Founded in 1872, it is one of the oldest wineries in Napa Valley and it is here that Robert and Peter Mondavi had their infamous disagreement that led to Robert leaving and starting his...
Goose and Gander

1245 Spring St, St Helena, CA 94574, USA
In St. Helena, what was once Martini House is now a fun new restaurant called Goose & Gander. Go on a warm Friday night, ask for a table outside under the big oak tree, and order this Coastal Pimm's Cup cocktail, made with St. George Terroir...
Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Springs Resort

1507 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga, CA 94515, USA
Calistoga’s most storied mineral baths are the centerpiece of what has become Dr. Wilkinson's Hot Springs Resort, fittingly named after a chiropractor from San Francisco. Most visitors still come for the day spa, which is split...
