The Most Beautiful Green Spaces in Cape Town
Collected by Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Cape Town is located in the Cape Floral Kingdom, and is a biodiversity hotspot. The peninsula is dotted with public parks and nature reserves for everyone to enjoy. The best time of year to visit is during the springtime, when the fynbos and flowers are in bloom. In the peak of summer, hot and dry conditions can lead to wildfires on the mountains, so be sure to check with the SANParks website for the latest conditions.
1 Fritz Sonnenberg Rd, Green Point, Cape Town, 8051, South Africa
The Green Point Park and Biodiversity Garden is tucked behind Green Point Stadium near the Atlantic seaboard. Because Cape Town (and South Africa) is a biodiversity hotspot, the creation of this park was an essential part of the 2010 World Cup...
Stellenberg Ave, Cape Town, 7708, South Africa
Lose yourself in the fantasy of living life on a small estate in the foothills of Table Mountain at Stellenberg Estate. This private garden is exclusively open to the public one weekend each year (usually the first weekend in November) and is...
222 Main Rd, Claremont, 7708, South Africa
When you search for "gardens" and "Cape Town," you will inevitably be directed to the Company's Garden or world-famous Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens. Sure, those are worth a visit, but for something a little more unique and off the beaten path,...
Intaka Island, Century City, Cape Town, 7441, South Africa
When plans to develop the Milnerton wetlands area into business and high-end real estate were proposed in 1996, an environmental impact assessment had to be completed to determine how many birds would be disrupted. The developers decided to figure...
19 Queen Victoria St, CBD, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Many friendly squirrels will greet you while walking through the Company's Garden, a park and heritage site located in the heart of Cape Town's City Bowl. This garden, along with Kirstenbosch and Arderne, are the most beautiful green spaces with...
Victoria Rd, Cape Town, South Africa
The 6km range of mountains jutting out on the Atlantic Coast of Table Mountain are known as the "Twelve Apostles". The 18 peaks located between Camps Bay and Llandudno make for a very scenic route by which you can travel from Cape Town to Hout...
7976, 45 Lighthouse Rd, Kommetjie, Cape Town, 7976, South Africa
On a short road trip around the tip of the Cape, I'd been fortunate to be shown a lighthouse from the hillside road which runs along the coast. Working my way down to the beach, I eventually found the Kommetjie lighthouse and Slangkop Nature...
Rhodes Dr, Newlands, Cape Town, 7735, South Africa
Founded in 1913, this famous botanical garden was the first in the world dedicated to its country’s own flora. The spectacular, 90-acre plant haven forms part of a nature reserve that borders Table Mountain National Park. Besides numerous...
The Market:, Granger Street, Haul Rd, V & A Waterfront, Cape Town, 8001, South Africa
This popular food market takes place on Saturdays and has one of the best locations for a market anywhere, right on the sea near the V&A Waterfront. Under several marquees you'll discover a wide selection of organic produce, dried fruits,...
Boyes Dr, Silver Mine (Nature Reserve), Cape Town, South Africa
While hiking in Cape Town, there are plenty of moments when you'll stop for a water break, wipe the sweat from your brow, and ignore those voices inside yourself saying you can't possibly take another uphill step. This moment is fleeting, however,...
