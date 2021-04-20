Victoria Road

Cruising Past the Twelve Apostles
The 6km range of mountains jutting out on the Atlantic Coast of Table Mountain are known as the "Twelve Apostles". The 18 peaks located between Camps Bay and Llandudno make for a very scenic route by which you can travel from Cape Town
to Hout Bay. If you have time, continue on all the way down to the Cape Peninsula. The 12 Apostles Hotel
, an exclusive, five-star property, is nestled in these mountains. Dine at the on-site restaurant, Azure, where approximately 95% of their ingredients are sourced from the Western Cape. If a meal or overnight stay is beyond the reach of your budget, you can always stop by for a drink or book a spot at their afternoon "Tea by the Sea".