12 Apostles Hotel & Spa

And the award for Best Presentation of a Palate Cleanser goes to...

Azure, at the 12 Apostles!



I went for lunch at this oceanfront hotel, a quintessential Cape Town classic, and while course after course was carefully conceived, beautifully presented, and above all, delicious, nothing compared to the drama and flair that accompanied the spoons of mango sorbet palate cleansers. The servers announced the course, and voilá — dry ice enveloped the platters, leaving us to hunt for our portions through the hazy fog. Brilliant.