12 Apostles Hotel & Spa

The Twelve Apostles Hotel & SpaThe Twelve Apostles impresses from the moment you turn off the coastal highway between Camps Bay and Llandudno beach and make your way up the winding driveway. Perched at the base of the mountain range for which it takes its name and overlooking the Atlantic Ocean, the views are swoon-worthy. Located about 25-minutes drive from Cape Town’s city center, 12A is adjacent to Table Mountain National Park and is a great escape from the city for a few nights.
Beyond the views, this luxury boutique has a distinct colonial-era vibe complete with period dress for employees, and decor that is old-world posh with a hint of flamboyance. No two rooms are the same, neither in size nor how they’re laid-out, which gives 12A its distinct boutique feel. But all feature plush fabrics in varying hues, many of which match their wallpaper, along with reproduction antiques and lots of mirrors and artwork. It’s definitely creative, although at times a bit over-the top. I loved the marble and glass modern bathroom with a deep soaking tub and bespoke bath products. The bed was also super comfy and the linens quality. Not all rooms have the same views either, so try to book one of the upstairs rooms where you’ll have either a sea or mountain view and a private terrace.
The service is five-star and so is the food. The onsite Azure Restaurant does excellent fresh seafood in romantic environs at dinner and the best buffet spread in town for breakfast, which should be taken on the outdoor patio when the weather is nice. For sunset head to the Leopard Bar, which pairs stunning views of the sun sinking into the Atlantic with an impressive port and cognac selection, along with a full bar. Also onsite are two swimming pools, an award-winning spa -- guests don't have to book a treatment for complimentary access to the property's hydrotherapy pool and flotation tank either -- plus a 16-seat movie theater.
Living on the Edge – The Best Happy Hour View in Cape Town
Cape Town is a city blessed with rich natural beauty almost at every turn. Table Mountain looms high above the city, a constant companion for any visitor. While it’s easy to find a nice, picturesque spot for a happy hour cocktail, arguable the best location is at The Twelve Apostles Hotel and Spa. Table Mountain is part of the much larger Cape Peninsula that also includes the range known as the Twelve Apostles on the Atlantic side. Occupying a prime piece of real estate near Camps Bay, the swanky Twelve Apostles Hotel provides guests and visitors alike with stunning views of the ocean and nearby Lion’s Head Mountain.
It was my first day in Cape Town and I didn’t know what to expect. But the beautiful sunset over the water, casting shadows on the massive mountain peaks had me hooked immediately. Sure the food and drinks at the hotel are good, but the view is what brings people back time and time again.
And the award for Best Presentation of a Palate Cleanser goes to...
Azure, at the 12 Apostles!
I went for lunch at this oceanfront hotel, a quintessential Cape Town classic, and while course after course was carefully conceived, beautifully presented, and above all, delicious, nothing compared to the drama and flair that accompanied the spoons of mango sorbet palate cleansers. The servers announced the course, and voilá — dry ice enveloped the platters, leaving us to hunt for our portions through the hazy fog. Brilliant.
I went for lunch at this oceanfront hotel, a quintessential Cape Town classic, and while course after course was carefully conceived, beautifully presented, and above all, delicious, nothing compared to the drama and flair that accompanied the spoons of mango sorbet palate cleansers. The servers announced the course, and voilá — dry ice enveloped the platters, leaving us to hunt for our portions through the hazy fog. Brilliant.